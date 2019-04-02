Do you love muddy puddles? Animated British cartoon character Peppa Pig sure does, and she's sharing her fun adventures with kids across the country for a live stage performance.
The animated TV show "Peppa Pig" is a favorite series that started back in 2004. Now, kids can enjoy Peppa on stage instead of through the screen with "Peppa Pig's Adventure," a family theater show that features Peppa Pig, George and friends.
The show is coming to the Charleston Gaillard Center on Sept. 24.
The theme of the show is a camping trip with school friends Peppa Pig, George, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With their lunch boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, the group gets excited about their outdoor adventure, which includes games, laughter, live music and, of course, splashing through muddy puddles.
Tickets, which range from $21-$66 plus fees, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. April 5. Call 843-242-3099 or head to gaillardcenter.org or the box office at 95 Calhoun Street to get them.
The CITI card holder presale starts at noon April 2 and Peppa's Facebook presale begins at 10 a.m. April 3. VIP Party Passes are also available with the CITI presale, featuring premium seating, exclusive access to the Peppa Pig Campfire Party and a meet and greet with the loveable pink pig and her friends. For more information, visit peppapigliveus.com.
"Peppa Pig" is Entertainment One’s top-rated Nick Jr. series that airs more than 30 times per week and reaches over 75 million homes daily. The various tours have sold over a half a million tickets in North American cities since 2015.