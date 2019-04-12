Get ready for art on the beach.
A new oceanfront luxury development on Kiawah Island, Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club and Residencies, has partnered with Charleston-based online gallery Straight to Art for "Straight to Art at the Sea," a pop-up gallery series featuring local and regional curated art.
Located in the development's clubhouse, the first exhibition will open in May and will rotate weekly throughout the summer. The series will be accessible to owners. Kiawah Island residents and guests can visit for free by appointment.
"We wanted to share the art of Charleston and the Lowcountry with our owners in a more meaningful way so that they, too, can discover the South's rich culture and heritage," says Managing Director Chris Burden. "The partnership provides residents with that opportunity without ever having to leave Kiawah Island."
Most of Charleston's art galleries are located on the downtown peninsula.
The full schedule for the summer pop-up series, including themes and exhibitors, will be released in May.