Kanye West kicks SC Gullah-Geechee artist out of North Charleston campaign event

During his first presidential campaign event in North Charleston on Sunday afternoon, Kanye West called for a South Carolina artist to be removed from the crowd for comments about Gullah-Geechee culture that were perceived as heckling.

West, the famous rapper married to Kim Kardashian, drew hundreds to the Exquis Event Center as he made a last-minute attempt to get 10,000 signatures of state voters so he can appear on South Carolina’s ballot for president. That bid failed on Monday when West did not submit any signatures to state elections officials by a noon deadline.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Ment Nelson, who is known for his art depicting Gullah-Geechee culture, drove three hours from the Upstate to attend Sunday's rally. Nelson has painted a portrait of Kanye West and Donald Trump that he currently has on sale for $1 million. In that painting, West is wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap and grinning, while Trump stands next to him with a scowl and a kiss mark on his cheek.

At the North Charleston event, Nelson first asked West why he wasn't wearing a mask. The query was drowned out by other audience members who were also shouting out questions.

"What about the Gullah-Geechee?" Nelson then asked.

"You probably one of them," West responded, apparently agitated.

In a video Tweeted out by Nelson, the frustrated West can be seen with a blue curtain backdrop, a sea of iPhones raised and recording. The scene, like the 11th-hour stop in South Carolina, was chaotic.

"Hey, somebody go grab him and take him out," West directed security staff when Nelson added, "Kanye, buy my painting."

Nelson, in a tan bucket hat and with hands in the air, offered a final "Gullah-Geechee" shout on his way out of the room.

Nelson told The Post and Courier he did not attend the rally to stir up drama but genuinely wanted to raise awareness of the Gullah-Geechee culture, which is rapidly disappearing as development booms across the state.

"Kanye's tweeted about Gullah-Geechee culture before, and he was just talking about Harriet Tubman," Nelson said. "If you're going to talk about African Americans, especially slavery, then let's talk about it."

On stage, West said Tubman "never actually freed the slaves," misinformation that he's since been slammed for on social media.

Nelson has been following West since 2003 and began as a fan, empathizing with the fact that he, like Nelson, has been classified as an highly gifted individual.

"A lot of his actions are overexcitabilities, and that's because we respond to stimuli in a heightened manner," Nelson explained.

He attributed the wide range of emotions West experienced on stage, including moments when he cried, in part, to this.

"I'm not trying to justify anything he's said, because with great power comes great responsibility, but I don’t know if he should be president, so I don't know if I’m mad about disrupting the rally," Nelson said. "At the end of the day, I just hope Kanye's OK."