A celebrity wedding is reportedly going down in September in South Carolina.
According to an article published by the Daily Mail, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning a second wedding on the South Carolina coast.
The 25-year-old singer and 22-year-old model were reportedly spotted in the Palmetto State on Aug. 12 doing some wedding planning. A photo posted on social media shows the couple roasting s'mores at a bonfire, a garden of palmetto bushes in the background. The photo appears to have been taken at Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort set on the May River in Bluffton. TMZ reports they were seen at the resort.
The couple's first "I dos" were said in a New York courthouse in September 2018 during a non-religious ceremony.
The Daily Mail reported that the date is set for the South Carolina ceremony on Sept. 30, two weeks after their first anniversary.
When The Post and Courier reached out to Palmetto Bluff, a staff member would not confirm the news for confidentiality reasons. Justin Bieber's public relations team did not immediately respond.