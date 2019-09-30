A celebrity wedding is reportedly about to take place at a five-star luxury resort covering 20,000 acres in South Carolina.
It seems that tonight may be the big night.
Pop singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin were photographed by The Daily Mail en route to their rehearsal dinner Sunday night, Bieber wearing a casual polo and boat shoes and Baldwin wearing a white cocktail dress and $975 Jimmy Choo stiletto heels.
The couple was pictured at the five-star Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, where they are expected to tie the knot.
The Daily Mail reported that Bieber and Baldwin's rehearsal dinner was held at Moreland Landing, a nearby banquet hall on the May River. Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, were photographed on the dock as they waited to be ferried over with their guests in a flotilla of small boats, all donning red hearts, according to The Daily Mail. Among guests at the rehearsal dinner were family and friends, according to The Daily Mail.
Other photographs include the celebrity couple riding a boat over to the venue, with a Bluffton police escort boat in tow, along with pastel-colored vintage buses that were ready to take guests back to the hotel after the festivities.
Rooms at the 152-bedroom resort start at $314 a night.
The Daily Mail also reports that the celebrity duo's presence on the estate has already caused some controversy, after residents living in nearby Wilson Village, who have access to hotel amenities, were told that they cannot use the hotel pool, restaurant or spa until Tuesday, when the festivities end.
Expected wedding guests for the big ceremony include Katy Perry and Kendall Jenner, who posted photos while sharing a South Carolina-bound jet on Sunday night.
Bieber and Baldwin were officially wed at a court ceremony on Nov. 23, 2018. This is the ceremony celebrating their nuptials.