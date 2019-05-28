This summer is full of tribute bands across all genres in Charleston, from rock and roll to soul. Explore some of the best shows celebrating your favorite artists this month and read on for some upcoming concerts later in the summer that you won't want to miss.
P.S. Excuse the ridiculous amount of song puns.
Party at the Point Dave Matthews Tribute Band
WHAT: If you haven't been out to Patriots Point for a summer concert, get ready to crash into a good time. This month's first tribute for Party at the Point is Dave Matthews.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. June 7
WHERE: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $8
MORE INFO: bit.ly/2K5oIOn
The Delta Circus Rolling Stones Tribute
WHAT: Get some satisfaction with this Rolling Stones tribute band. It's only rock and roll.
WHEN: 9 p.m. June 8
WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
PRICE: $8 advance, $10 door
MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com/events
Slippery When Wet: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute
WHAT: You're wanted dead or alive for this runaway show. You'll be livin' on a prayer all night long.
WHEN: 9 p.m. June 14
WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
PRICE: $10
MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com/events
Well Charged Summer Solstice Reggae Party
WHAT: Get up, stand up. One of Charleston's most popular reggae, rocksteady and ska bands will be doing covers of some Caribbean music pioneers. And better yet, it will be on a boat during the Jam on the Water summer series.
WHEN: Board at 6:30 p.m., Cruise from 7-9 p.m. June 21
WHERE: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive
PRICE: $25
MORE INFO: bit.ly/30zzrq5
Back to Black: Amy Winehouse Tribute
WHAT: You know I'm no good at avoiding song puns. You might need rehab after a night out at this Amy Winehouse tribute show, featuring Remember Jones with a 12-piece orchestra and guests.
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. June 22
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island
PRICE: $15
MORE INFO: bit.ly/2Wf01W9
Rock the '90s
WHAT: After the Sister Hazel show, there will be a '90s rock tribute supergroup following you down to the main stage and covering The Gin Blossoms, Pearl Jam, Weezer, Soundgarden, Oasis, Blink-182, The Goo Goo Dolls, Nirvana, Smash Mouth, Third Eye Blind, Sugar Ray and more.
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. June 22
WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
PRICE: Free to Sister Hazel ticket holders, $10 otherwise
MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com/events
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime
WHAT: I don't practice Santeria, I ain't got no crystal ball. But I can tell you that Badfish will be bringing Sublime hits to the Pour House. Damn Skippy and Signal Fire will be opening.
WHEN: 9 p.m. June 24
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island
PRICE: $18 advance, $22 day of show
MORE INFO: bit.ly/2wcZwgv
Departure: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band
WHAT: Don't stop believin'. Faithfully, after all these years, there's a Journey tribute band headed to Party at the Point.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. June 28
WHERE: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $8
MORE INFO: bit.ly/2YEQipB
Interstellar Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd
WHAT: Hey you, wish you were here for this Pink Floyd experience. Shine on you crazy diamond and spend some money on a great time journeying to the dark side of the moon.
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. June 29
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island
PRICE: $13 advance, $15 day of show
MORE INFO: bit.ly/2Wi1aw1
The Prince Project
WHAT: Hop in your little red corvette, grab your raspberry beret and then u got the look for this Prince tribute show at the Music Hall. The frontman has an uncanny Prince likeness.
WHEN: 8 p.m. June 29
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
PRICE: $15 students, $20 Tier 2, $25 Tier 1
MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com
Coming up in July:
The James Brown Dance Party: Pour House, July 4
A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band: Pour House, July 6
Yacht Rock Revue: Music Farm, July 6
The Band Tribute by Kozelski: Jam on the Water, July 12
Folly Pirates Over 40 Jimmy Buffet Tribute: The Windjammer, July 12
On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute: Charleston Music Hall, July 13
Jerry Garcia Cover Band: Pour House, July 18
Blink-182 Tribute: Tin Roof, July 19
High Plains Drifters Play The Beastie Boys: Pour House, July 20
'80s Tribute by Soulfish: Jam on the Water, July 26
Coming up in August:
Zoso Tribute to Led Zeppelin: Music Farm, Aug. 3
20 Ride Tribute to Zac Brown Band: Charleston Music Hall, Aug. 8
Classic/Outlaw Country by The Piedmont Boys: Jam on the Water, Aug. 16
Rocket Man Tribute to Sir Elton John: Charleston Music Hall, Aug. 23
Folly Pirates Over 40 Jimmy Buffet Tribute: Jam on the Water, Aug. 30