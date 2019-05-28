Pink Floyd

Will there be a giant pig at the Pink Floyd tribute show? We'll see. 

 File

This summer is full of tribute bands across all genres in Charleston, from rock and roll to soul. Explore some of the best shows celebrating your favorite artists this month and read on for some upcoming concerts later in the summer that you won't want to miss.

P.S. Excuse the ridiculous amount of song puns. 

Party at the Point Dave Matthews Tribute Band

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band (copy)

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band will headline Friday's Party at the Point in Mount Pleasant.

WHAT: If you haven't been out to Patriots Point for a summer concert, get ready to crash into a good time. This month's first tribute for Party at the Point is Dave Matthews.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. June 7

WHERE: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $8

MORE INFO: bit.ly/2K5oIOn

The Delta Circus Rolling Stones Tribute

Rolling Stones to play long-awaited Glastonbury Festival gig (copy)

Mick Jagger of British band the Rolling Stones performs. 

WHAT: Get some satisfaction with this Rolling Stones tribute band. It's only rock and roll. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. June 8

WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

PRICE: $8 advance, $10 door 

MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com/events

Slippery When Wet: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute

Comedy Central’s ‘Too Many Stars’ lots of laughs (copy)

Jon Bon Jovi (left) and Will Forte perform. Windjammer will host a tribute show to Bon Jovi. 

WHAT: You're wanted dead or alive for this runaway show. You'll be livin' on a prayer all night long.

WHEN: 9 p.m. June 14

WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

PRICE: $10

MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com/events

Well Charged Summer Solstice Reggae Party

Carolina Queen (copy)

The Jam on the Water Concert Cruise will set sail with Well Charged. 

WHAT: Get up, stand up. One of Charleston's most popular reggae, rocksteady and ska bands will be doing covers of some Caribbean music pioneers. And better yet, it will be on a boat during the Jam on the Water summer series.

WHEN: Board at 6:30 p.m., Cruise from 7-9 p.m. June 21

WHERE: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive 

PRICE: $25

MORE INFO: bit.ly/30zzrq5

Back to Black: Amy Winehouse Tribute

Amy Winehouse (copy)

Remember Jones and his 12-piece orchestra will pay tribute to Amy Winehouse. 

WHAT: You know I'm no good at avoiding song puns. You might need rehab after a night out at this Amy Winehouse tribute show, featuring Remember Jones with a 12-piece orchestra and guests.

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. June 22

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island

PRICE: $15

MORE INFO: bit.ly/2Wf01W9

Rock the '90s

Gin Blossoms (copy)

 There's a '90s tribute show this month at The Windjammer. 

WHAT: After the Sister Hazel show, there will be a '90s rock tribute supergroup following you down to the main stage and covering The Gin Blossoms, Pearl Jam, Weezer, Soundgarden, Oasis, Blink-182, The Goo Goo Dolls, Nirvana, Smash Mouth, Third Eye Blind, Sugar Ray and more.

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. June 22

WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

PRICE: Free to Sister Hazel ticket holders, $10 otherwise

MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com/events

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime 

Badfish (copy)

Badfish, the Sublime tribute band, will play this month. 

WHAT: I don't practice Santeria, I ain't got no crystal ball. But I can tell you that Badfish will be bringing Sublime hits to the Pour House. Damn Skippy and Signal Fire will be opening.

WHEN: 9 p.m. June 24

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island

PRICE: $18 advance, $22 day of show

MORE INFO: bit.ly/2wcZwgv

Departure: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band

Journey (copy)

A Journey tribute band is playing a Party at the Point concert this month. 

WHAT: Don't stop believin'. Faithfully, after all these years, there's a Journey tribute band headed to Party at the Point. 

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. June 28

WHERE: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $8

MORE INFO: bit.ly/2YEQipB

Interstellar Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd

interstellar.jpg

Interstellar Echoes will pay tribute to Pink Floyd. 

WHAT: Hey you, wish you were here for this Pink Floyd experience. Shine on you crazy diamond and spend some money on a great time journeying to the dark side of the moon.

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. June 29

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island

PRICE: $13 advance, $15 day of show

MORE INFO: bit.ly/2Wi1aw1

The Prince Project

Purple Rain (copy)

The Prince Project will perform at the Charleston Music Hall. 

WHAT: Hop in your little red corvette, grab your raspberry beret and then u got the look for this Prince tribute show at the Music Hall. The frontman has an uncanny Prince likeness.

WHEN: 8 p.m. June 29

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.

PRICE: $15 students, $20 Tier 2, $25 Tier 1

MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com

Coming up in July:

Shake what yo’ mama gave ya’ (copy)

I feel good, because a James Brown tribute show is coming in July. 

The James Brown Dance Party: Pour House, July 4

A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band: Pour House, July 6

Yacht Rock Revue: Music Farm, July 6

The Band Tribute by Kozelski: Jam on the Water, July 12

Folly Pirates Over 40 Jimmy Buffet Tribute: The Windjammer, July 12

On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute: Charleston Music Hall, July 13

Jerry Garcia Cover Band: Pour House, July 18

Blink-182 Tribute: Tin Roof, July 19

High Plains Drifters Play The Beastie Boys: Pour House, July 20

'80s Tribute by Soulfish: Jam on the Water, July 26

Coming up in August:

Zac Brown Band (copy)

The Zac Brown Band will be highlighted for one of the tribute concerts in August. 

Zoso Tribute to Led Zeppelin: Music Farm, Aug. 3

20 Ride Tribute to Zac Brown Band: Charleston Music Hall, Aug. 8

Classic/Outlaw Country by The Piedmont Boys: Jam on the Water, Aug. 16

Rocket Man Tribute to Sir Elton John: Charleston Music Hall, Aug. 23

Folly Pirates Over 40 Jimmy Buffet Tribute: Jam on the Water, Aug. 30

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.