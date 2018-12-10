Jump, Little Children, the Charleston band that was originally popular in the early 2000s and recently returned with a new album and accompanying performances, will play at the Charleston Music Hall at the end of December.
Reunions among Charleston bands seem to be popular this year, with Hootie & the Blowfish — the breakout music scene predecessors to Jump, Little Children — also announcing a new album and tour just last week.
Jump, Little Children is keeping its tradition of end-of-the-year Holy City shows that have been produced annually since 2015, when the Dock Street Theater hosted a special New Year's Eve 10-year-anniversary performance.
This year, there will be a performance at the Charleston Music Hall in support of the new album, "Sparrow." The five-piece group will be accompanied by a 15-piece chamber orchestra of hand-picked professional strings, brass and wind players.
The orchestra will play arrangements written by Jump, Little Children's lead singer and songwriter Jay Clifford, who also has composed with and written songs for artists including Gregory Alan Isakov and William Fitzsimmons.
This "Evening with Jump, Little Children" will consist of two one-hour sets, with a break between, and will have no opening act.
Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 28. Tickets range between $40-$50 and are available now at https://ticketf.ly/2ROT5tk. For more information, visit charlestonmusichall.com or jumplittlechildren.com.