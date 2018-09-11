Scene SC, a decade-old Columbia music blog, is teaming to up with Monostereo to present a special private event in honor of the upcoming album release of Charleston band Jump, Little Children.
Jump, Little Children, an indie rock outfit popular in the '90s and 2000s, had a hiatus from 2006 to 2015, but recently returned with a New Year's Eve show at the Dock Street Theatre. The band has since continued the tradition of an annual New Year's show and has been working on its first album since 2006.
A listening party for Jump, Little Children's new album, "Sparrow," will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at the Footlight Players Theatre at 20 Queen Street. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will span from 8 to 9:15 p.m. There will be a vinyl and CD signing at 9:30 p.m.
Along with playing songs from the new album, Jump, Little Children will also delve into the process of writing and recording them, taking questions from the audience.
While the event is private, there are a few different ways to secure a seat. You can pre-order or buy the new album at new downtown vinyl store Record Stop or West Ashley's Monster Music & Movies. A CD purchase gets one ticket, and a vinyl purchase gets two tickets.
You can also enter to win tickets at www.scenesc.com/2018/09/11/scenesc-com-presents-jump-little-children-sparrow-listening-party/.
A full cash bar will be available at the event for patrons who are 21 and older.