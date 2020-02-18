Jon Heder, aka 'Napoleon Dynamite,' shares his disdain for llamas and his love of tater tots

Jon Heder remembers one of his favorite drawings in high school — a lion beast with wings and magical abilities. It wasn't completely unlike a "liger," the mashup of a lion and tiger that Napoleon Dynamite draws in the 2006 cult classic indie film of the same name.
"It's pretty much my favorite animal," says Napoleon in that scene. "It's like a lion and a tiger mixed, bred for its skills in magic."
Heder, who played Napoleon Dynamite — an angsty, geeky high schooler who enjoys interpretive dancing and nunchucking, among other hobbies — says that the character's childhood and his own actually are pretty similar.
Heder used to swing around some nunchucks, he made boondoggle keychains at Scout camp and he actually does love tater tots (he says he'll always get tots over fries, though he doesn't stuff them in his pockets like Napoleon did).
"I used to think I was good with a bo staff," he adds.
He'll be in Charleston for a moderated Q&A after a showing of "Napoleon Dynamite" at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Charleston Music Hall. Tickets are $35, with a VIP option that includes a pre-show meet-and-greet and photo op with Heder and premium seats for $75.
Napoleon Dynamite is an antihero, of sorts. He's the underdog you're rooting for, but he also rubs you the wrong way sometimes with his hot temper and lack of a filter. He says whatever he's thinking, and sometimes that comes back to bite him. But he's relatable, as are many of the quirky characters in the movie, from Uncle Rico to Deb to Pedro.
"A lot of Napoleon's character, when I first read it, really spoke to me," Heder says. "When (Jared Hess) came up with the story, I was like, 'This is my world.' So much of it felt like it was pulled out of my personal records. We were raised very similarly."
There's also an element of timelessness to the movie, Heder suggests. The small-town time capsule and a lack of pop culture references makes it difficult to pin the story to a specific decade. The film embraced the awkward, something refreshing at the time that contributed to its staying power, despite a small budget, Hader says.
Part of that was also due to the era it was released.
"It came out of such a crucial time, where a film like that could be made popular — a small film nobody knew," Heder says. "We still had a website and the internet, but now so many movies come out on so many platforms, including digital streaming platforms. It could get a little more lost in the bunch today."
Somehow phrases like "Vote for Pedro" (Napoleon's best friend Pedro is running for class president) and "Tina, you fat lard" (Napoleon's insult to a llama when it won't eat its dinner) are part of the lexicon.
Heder admits he didn't really think much about llamas when "Napoleon Dynamite" came out, and now he especially doesn't like them after filming with a persnickety one.
Heder was paid just $1,000 to star in the comedy. Yet he says it's still his favorite film he's ever made, among an acting career that also includes "The Benchwarmers," "Blades of Glory" and "Surf's Up."
The Music Hall screening and Q&A is a "bring your own tots" event.