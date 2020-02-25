Johns Island producer releases first album since tornado destroyed $50,000 studio

On Sept. 25, 2015, a tornado blew through Johns Island and made a direct hit on a local record producer's home studio.

The room in which John Bercik and his wife were asleep was the only one unscathed; the rest of the house was torn to shreds and left as a pile of rubble.

The tornado destroyed $50,000 worth of recording equipment that had been used over the course of 16 years to track various artists in the Charleston area under the moniker Sun River Studios.

The insurance money Bercik received helped him rebuild his studio and replace equipment. Part of the set up: a digital piano and the same kind of microphone Michael Jackson used to make his biggest hit albums.

A whole new house was constructed on the same property, this time with a smaller studio above the garage. That's where local jazz pianist Larry Ford's latest album, "A New Reality," was produced.

It's the first album that Bercik has worked on in his new studio space, and the duo spent more than a year writing, recording, arranging, mixing and mastering the record.

Ford and Bercik first met more than a decade ago in Bercik's old studio while recording for an older Charleston Motown band called A Touch of Class.

"That studio was much bigger, and I could put 10 people in there at a time, with horn sections and backup singers, and record them all," Bercik says. "Now, things are a little smaller and take a little more time."

Nevertheless, "A New Reality" uses dozens of Rhodes, Wurlitzers, B3 Organs and synthesizers from the '70s and '80s, in addition to drums, bass, guitars and a variety of vocalists, such as Charles Grant, Tamara Fitzner, Brenda Metoyer and LeRoy Stewart.

Ford was born in 1955 in Charleston. He was the organist for the junior choir at Gethsemane Baptist Church, where his father was assistant pastor. His first big gig was playing organ for a restaurant called the Ladson House.

He was inspired by the greats — Herbie Hancock, Joe Sample and Oscar Peterson, to name a few.

Along with a friend, he started a band in high school called The Aces of Soul, which played Charleston nightclubs. In 1973, Ford moved to Atlanta to play with other groups. He toured Japan.

Ford returned to Charleston in 1983, tickling the ivories for a variety of projects and playing studio sessions and solo gigs at Halls Chophouse and other venues.

"A New Reality" is his first solo album, and it doesn't hole itself into one genre. It's R&B, reggae, disco and rock, in addition to smooth jazz. There's an Afro-Cuban-inspired track, horn-based hooks and a song reminiscent of Steely Dan. It has a total of 10 tracks.

"There are a lot of influences because there are a lot of different artists that I have come in contact with in my career," Ford explains.

The name of the album represents Ford's hope for a more loving and generous world — his imagined "new reality."

"I hope people will learn to never look down on someone unless they are offering them a hand up," Ford says. "It is my attempt to inspire the world and help each of us bring out the best version of us."

"A New Reality" is available on streaming services and as a CD at live shows Ford plays around town. He has upcoming gigs at Halls Chophouse and High Cotton. For a full schedule, and more information on the album, head to sites.google.com/view/larryfordrecords.