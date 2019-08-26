Actor John Goodman was just in Charleston filming the new HBO comedy series "The Righteous Gemstones," which premiered Aug. 18.
Now that filming has wrapped, the actor and voice artist — known for roles such as Walter Sobchak in "The Big Lebowski," Big Dan Teague in "O Brother Where Art Thou" and Pacha in "The Emperor's New Groove" — is no longer gracing the Holy City with his consistent presence.
But he has taken a piece of the Lowcountry with him in the form of some merch from Charleston's minor league baseball team.
Goodman was spotted over the weekend at a Yankees game sporting a Charleston RiverDogs cap. The RiverDogs is the Yankees' minor league team.
Looks like John Goodman knows his way around the RiverDogs Merchandise store! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ahxp2POqW0— Charleston RiverDogs (@ChasRiverDogs) August 26, 2019
The RiverDogs Tweeted a photo of the star, with the caption, "Looks like John Goodman knows his way around the RiverDogs merchandise store!"
"The Righteous Gemstones" airs on HBO at 10 p.m. Sundays.