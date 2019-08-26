john goodman 2.jpg

John Goodman can be seen wearing a Charleston RiverDogs cap. Charleston RiverDogs/Provided

Actor John Goodman was just in Charleston filming the new HBO comedy series "The Righteous Gemstones," which premiered Aug. 18. 

Now that filming has wrapped, the actor and voice artist — known for roles such as Walter Sobchak in "The Big Lebowski," Big Dan Teague in "O Brother Where Art Thou" and Pacha in "The Emperor's New Groove" — is no longer gracing the Holy City with his consistent presence. 

But he has taken a piece of the Lowcountry with him in the form of some merch from Charleston's minor league baseball team. 

Goodman was spotted over the weekend at a Yankees game sporting a Charleston RiverDogs cap. The RiverDogs is the Yankees' minor league team. 

The RiverDogs Tweeted a photo of the star, with the caption, "Looks like John Goodman knows his way around the RiverDogs merchandise store!"

"The Righteous Gemstones" airs on HBO at 10 p.m. Sundays. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.