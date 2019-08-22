Raise your margarita and toast to the fact it's 5 'o clock somewhere and you could be eating a cheeseburger in paradise.
The North American tour of Jimmy Buffett's "Escape to Margaritaville" musical is coming to 35 cities during its first year on the road. One stop will take place at the Charleston Gaillard Center at 7:30 p.m. on April 21, and "it will knock your flip-flops off."
It's all based on the coastal crooner Jimmy Buffett's beachy paradise that he's created through his music catalog and at an Orlando resort in real life. This is an on-stage extension of those "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes." It will feature some of Buffett's laid-back hits, in addition to original tracks.
"Margaritaville started out as an idea, but now you can actually spend an evening there, and get your mind on island time,” Buffett said of the musical.
Tickets are $30-$99 and on sale now. For more information, head to gaillardcenter.org.