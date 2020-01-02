Get ready to enjoy a "Cheeseburger in Paradise" in "Margaritaville." Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band is coming to the North Charleston Coliseum at 8 p.m. April 16.

It's part of Jimmy Buffett's Slack Tide Tour 2020, and local Parrotheads are invited to join the "Trip Around the Sun." After all, it's "5 'o Clock Somewhere," and what better way to enjoy a tropical beverage than while listening to the ultimate island crooner himself?

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 10, and are available at ticketmaster.com. For more information, head to northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.

In addition to this live concert with Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, the "Escape to Margaritaville" Broadway musical is also coming to the Charleston area in April.

This touring performance has a stop at 7:30 p.m. April 21 at the Gaillard Center and will feature favorite songs, including “Volcano," "Fins" and "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" performed by the original Broadway cast. The show will be coming to more than 35 cities across the U.S. in its first year.

Tickets to that show are on sale now. For more information, head to gaillardcenter.org.