Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires release live album recorded at Charleston outdoor concert

Husband-and-wife music duo Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires have released a live album that was recorded in November in North Charleston.

The Americana artists were in town performing as part of the Charleston Music Hall's outdoor concert series on Nov. 6 and 7 at The Bend's open field by the Ashley River.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The live album was recorded on Nov. 7 and is available via Bandcamp. The track list features 22 songs, from "Hope the High Road" to "If We Were Vampires." The digital record can be purchased for $10.

It's one of the duo's many live albums that have been released over the past years. The others include performances at Red Rocks, the Ryman, Georgia Theatre and The Caverns.

The Charleston-area outdoor venue, which has become a drive-in and concert destination during the pandemic, is the latest.

The Charleston Music Hall's "Around the Bend" series also included performances by St. Paul & the Broken Bones, the Marcus King Trio and Ranky Tanky.

Guests were invited to purchase tickets for 10-by-10-foot pods for up to four people that were roped off from other folks so as to ensure proper social distancing. The idea is slated to return next spring when the weather warms up.