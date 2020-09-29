Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Marcus King Trio playing outdoor concerts in North Charleston

The Charleston Music Hall and The Bend have teamed up for a socially distanced outdoor concert series on the banks of the Ashley River, and some new acts have been added to that lineup.

Among upcoming performances are now the Marcus King Trio on Oct. 25 and Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires for two nights in a row on Nov. 6 and 7.

More acts were added to the "Around the Bend" series due to popular demand. There are now 13 upcoming shows in October and November.

Tickets are already sold out for Susto, Ranky Tanky and both nights featuring St. Paul and the Broken Bones. One night of a two-night stand by Shovels & Rope also is sold out, with limited tickets left for the other.

The outdoor venue along Azalea Drive incorporates social distancing with 250 roped-off squares with a maximum of four people from the same party per square. A 6-foot aisle between squares provides room while navigating the concert site, and masks are required if patrons leave their square to visit the facilities.

No food or drink will be sold at the events to avoid crowding and contact, but concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks.

Beer and wine are permitted, as well as coolers, blankets and chairs. An option to rent cozy furniture will be emailed to ticket buyers.

"While we cannot safely open the doors of The Charleston Music Hall yet, we are still dedicated to creating extraordinary concert experiences and promoting the finest local, regional, and national acts,” said Charles Carmody, venue director of the Charleston Music Hall.

Tickets will go on sale for Marcus King Trio and Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires to the public online-only at 10 a.m. Oct. 2. Tickets will be sold in quantities of four, and parties sharing a "square" are required to arrive together. If available, tickets can be purchased on-site the day of the event, but patrons are encouraged to pre-purchase online.

For a full list of upcoming shows and tickets, visit charlestonmusichall.com.