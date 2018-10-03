Ron Riles, a former Air Force chief master sergeant turned actor, grew up on James Island (he was born at Roper Hospital), but now calls Hawaii his main home.
You could say Riles moved from a small island to a big island, now situated on Oahu, specifically in Honolulu, where CBS shows "Hawaii Five-0" and the new reboot of "Magnum P.I." are filmed.
Riles, 55, has minor roles in both shows as an officer of the Hawaii Police Department. He's been in 95 episodes of "Hawaii Five-0" and, so far, two episodes of "Magnum P.I.," which stars Jay Hernandez as Magnum and was filmed in late March.
Both of the new seasons for the Hawaii-based TV shows premiered on CBS in September.
Riles was trimming palmetto trees at his second home in Walterboro in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence when The Post and Courier caught up with him over the phone.
He stumbled upon his acting career shortly after buying a condo on Oahu to celebrate the start of his retirement from the Air Force. He had always loved the tropical landscape and finally had the means to make a move to the island paradise. Little did he know that he would run across the set of "Hawaii Five-0" shortly after making the move from the East Coast beyond the Golden Coast to paradise in the Pacific.
He chatted with someone on set, on a whim, and it led to a conversation about needing extras for the show. Soon, Riles was swept into the casting office, dressed in a police officer uniform and placed in front of the cameras.
"It was kind of a dream come true," he says of the unexpected encounter and ensuing whirlwind.
He's been a part of "Hawaii Five-0" now for eight years, filming his first episode in Aug. 2010. As a union member, he shows up on set for two to 15 hours a day when the show needs him, which is typically for half of the episodes in any given season. Riles says it takes about 87 days to film just one episode.
"It wasn't difficult at all, even though I didn't know anything about filming," he says.
His ambition is to land bigger roles as he continues to develop his acting career. Right now, he mostly has non-speaking and minor roles as an extra and as a stand-in for some of the show's other characters.
He did get the unique opportunity to work in 2015 Columbia Pictures movie "Aloha" with fellow Charlestonian Bill Murray, and alongside stars Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams, Emma Stone, Alec Baldwin and John Krasinski.
"My role was that of the lead Interpole agent, and I had four subordinates," Riles says. "Essentially, we ran out on the beach and arrested Charleston's Bill Murray towards the end of the movie."
His favorite thing about working on "Hawaii Five-0" and "Magnum P.I." is getting to be a part of the legendary shows he grew up watching. "Magnum" was a particular favorite.
"I grew up watching the original series," Riles says. "That's how people learned about Hawaii back then, and it was hard not to like it."
Riles is taking a break in South Carolina between filming episodes, but will be back in Oahu as soon as he's needed for new episodes. In the meantime, you can watch "Hawaii Five-0" on CBS at 9 p.m. Fridays, and "Magnum P.I." at 9 p.m. Mondays. For more information, visit cbs.com.