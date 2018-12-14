The Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park will be closed this evening, Friday, Dec. 14, due to flooded conditions at the park.
The annual holiday light display is touted as being open "rain or shine" from Nov. 9 through Jan. 1. Today, there is an exception to the rule as Charleston received heavy rain and a flash flood warning throughout the morning. This is only the second time the Lights have had to close in 29 years.
Staff will evaluate the park Saturday morning and reopen if conditions allow.
The Festival of Lights is typically open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30-11 p.m.
In addition to a drive past dazzling, spirited light displays, the festival also features some outdoor activities, such as roasting s'mores, viewing local art, riding a carousel and visiting with Santa. There are over 2 million lights used for the extravaganza.
For more information on the festival and updates, visit HolidayFestivalofLights.com.