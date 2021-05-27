You are the owner of this article.
James Island band wins Trident United Way's singing fundraiser, $11K in prizes

wes.jpg

Gritty Flyright walked away with the win in the Trident United Way Sing United competition. Provided

Trident United Way's Sing United competition wrapped up in late May when a James Island band walked away with the win and more than $11,000 in prizes. 

Blues, country and soul band Gritty Flyright, defeated more than 50 other artists in the bracket-style competition, vying for gold in the final round against Berkeley High School senior Shyleah Booker. 

"When we started out, my wife said if we can raise $50 doing what you love doing, then it’s worth it," said band leader Wes Liston. "So I’m glad we jumped in, I’m thankful for the community and … it's a huge win for everybody involved." 

The fundraiser charged $1 per vote that donors could make for the artist of their choosing and ended up raising more than $65,000. On the last day of the competition, $15,000 was raised. 

The first place award that Gritty Flyright received includes $2,500 in cash; a performance at a Sofar Sounds secret show; the opening slot for an upcoming show at Firefly Distillery with Ear for Music; a produced music video and private photoshoot; and an electronic press kit, website, domain and one-year hosting. 

Money raised during the tournament voting will support Trident United Way in its ongoing mission to improve the education, financial stability and health of tri-county community members. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts & entertainment and food & bev for The Post and Courier. She's a music festival & concert photographer and used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper, among other publications.