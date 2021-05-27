James Island band wins Trident United Way's singing fundraiser, $11K in prizes

Trident United Way's Sing United competition wrapped up in late May when a James Island band walked away with the win and more than $11,000 in prizes.

Blues, country and soul band Gritty Flyright, defeated more than 50 other artists in the bracket-style competition, vying for gold in the final round against Berkeley High School senior Shyleah Booker.

"When we started out, my wife said if we can raise $50 doing what you love doing, then it’s worth it," said band leader Wes Liston. "So I’m glad we jumped in, I’m thankful for the community and … it's a huge win for everybody involved."

The fundraiser charged $1 per vote that donors could make for the artist of their choosing and ended up raising more than $65,000. On the last day of the competition, $15,000 was raised.

The first place award that Gritty Flyright received includes $2,500 in cash; a performance at a Sofar Sounds secret show; the opening slot for an upcoming show at Firefly Distillery with Ear for Music; a produced music video and private photoshoot; and an electronic press kit, website, domain and one-year hosting.

Money raised during the tournament voting will support Trident United Way in its ongoing mission to improve the education, financial stability and health of tri-county community members.