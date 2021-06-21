Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner seen at Kiawah Island Beach Club

Ivanka Trump, the businesswoman daughter of former President Donald Trump, was spotted with husband Jared Kushner at the Kiawah Island Beach Club on Father's Day weekend.

The two were seen with former S.C. governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and husband Michael Haley at the private-membership oceanfront resort — with its three pools and a gazebo bar — on Sunday, according to Politico.

Politico reported the Sunday appearance, and a fellow club guest shared with The Post and Courier that Trump and Kushner were there Saturday, lounging by the pool and enjoying drinks while their children played in the water.

This comes a month after the PGA Championship brought attention to Kiawah Island and its Ocean Course, where Phil Mickelson walked away as the oldest major winner in history.

Trump and Kushner aren't new to the waterfront lifestyle.

In December, they purchased a $30 million-plus waterfront Miami lot on high-security Indian Creek Island, known as the "Billionaire's Bunker."

The island boasts a 13-man police force for just 29 residents, according to Page Six and Business Insider. The 1.8-acre lot was formerly owned by the father of pop star Enrique Iglesias.