'It's too dark in here': Black nightclub DJs in Charleston speak up about discrimination

Black DJs at Charleston-area nightclubs say they have faced, and witnessed, discrimination in the workplace. Among the concerns they raise are the misuse of dress codes as a way to limit the number of African Americans who may access the clubs, a curtailing of hip-hop music play, and the suggestion from club owners that there should be a specific ratio of white and black dancers.

In a June Facebook post, City Paper's recently crowned DJ of the Year Nate Lopes, who goes by DJ NattyHeavy, shared some of the phrases he has heard while entertaining downtown: "It's too dark in here," "A lot of Jamaals in here tonight," "Change the music, the crowd is too hood," and "We don't play hip-hop in here, it brings the wrong element."

In some cases, club owners have counted the black people on the dance floor and left him voicemails threatening to fire him if it got "like that again," he told The Post and Courier.

Some items that violate the dress code at King Street clubs include sneakers, basketball jerseys, work boots, white tees, baggy clothes and doo rags.

Michael Bowman, a longtime local radio, nightclub and wedding DJ who goes by Miketech, tells his black friends to bring a change of clothes and dress shoes when they come out downtown, just in case, he said.

B.J. Kale, who runs Trifecta Security, a company that staffs many of the security guards or "door guys" for downtown clubs, said dress codes are in place to help achieve a club owner's vision, not to turn away black patrons.

Historically, social clubs have deployed a variety of tactics to exclude patrons of color. Membership restrictions and financial barriers have helped preserve a certain demographic. Pass codes and special keys sometimes have been required to gain access.

Dress code drama

In 2018, downtown's Deco Nightclub came under fire for the actions of a racist doorman who was later terminated, according to Deco music booking agent and resident DJ Tony Roach. Around 200 one-star ratings were posted online, alleging the club's door policies were discriminatory toward black people, with specific examples.

During that year, black club-goer Tynishia Brown said she was turned away in a cocktail dress and heels at the door for a "dress code" violation that was not explained. She was then asked for a "pass code" to enter, while she witnessed a white man in jean shorts enter the club with no code and no problem.

"After that whole incident, the owner (Tyler Wicker) stood outside the door with the security to make sure that never happened again," Roach said.

Now, Deco draws one of the most diverse crowds of any downtown club, many DJs attest.

But such incidents are not isolated. Most clubs have a dress code in place, and some local DJs and patrons believe clothing items on those lists, posted on club doors at night but not often online in advance, are inherently discriminatory.

"There's some places you can wear flip-flops but not $300 Jordans," said Robbie Howell, a local DJ who goes by rDot who has been spinning since 2005. "I don't get it. People who spend a lot of money on shoes are going to spend a lot of money on drinks."

He suggested club owners might take up a practice adopted by a club in Charlotte, where patrons are charged an extra fee for violating the dress code instead of being turned away.

Miketech doesn't think that will work, because it's not really about the money.

"Owners don’t value a dollar from people of color," he said.

Both DJs said they know people who have been turned away for reasons that were unclear, while white patrons violating the dress code could be seen inside or entering the club after them.

"People take the dress code the wrong way when they think it’s geared toward certain kinds of people," Roach of Deco said. "If you show up wearing a basketball jersey, you’re not getting in, whether you’re white or black."

Each club has a different dress code, which can add to the confusion when certain guests are not allowed inside specific clubs but admitted to others, Kale said.

Trio and Deco, clubs mentioned by DJs interviewed for this story, stated that they do not condone racism of any kind and have addressed internal issues that might have led patrons to think otherwise.

"If people come dressed in the attire not allowed per the dress code the club has, we’re to stick to that," Kale said. "A lot of times, that is perceived as discrimination."

He said making dress code exceptions for the friends and relatives of club owners is also a common courtesy that might be taken the wrong way by some people in line who don't have the same connections.

70/30 Rule

But local DJs said they think the problem persists at downtown clubs.

Some bar managers and owners have issued troublesome directives regarding the type of music to play, and crowds to draw, according to DJ Miketech.

He said that the "70/30 rule" is lingo shared among Charleston DJs that refers to club owners' preferences to keep the dance floor 70 percent white and 30 percent people of color.

"When there's an all-white crowd and I’m playing black-influenced music, there’s no issue," he said. "If I’m in that same club and it’s 50 percent white and 50 percent black, there have been times when I’ve been told to stop playing hip-hop or change the music altogether."

In 2018, when "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B was a Top 40 hit, Miketech said a club manager came up to him and told him to turn off the rap song right away because it would attract "the wrong element."

"What these owners and bar managers don't understand is that these white kids grew up with hip-hop music and it's what they want to hear," he said. "Hip-hop is 50 years old now. Even the white women in their 30s and 40s grew up with it."

Hip-hop is not scary

Miketech said that when he first became a DJ in 2009, there were few black DJs downtown, and some were paid less than their white counterparts. That has changed, he said. He hasn't experienced blatant racism on the job for a few years now.

"I’ve been speaking up about this, but now people are screaming out 'Black Lives Matter,'” Miketech said.

An open dialogue about disparities between black and white musicians represented in downtown venues came to a head in 2016 after local record label Hearts & Plugs shared an image on social media depicting a chalkboard drawing of a "Slave Baby" in reference to one of the bands on the label, Brave Baby.

The drawing led to a series of forums about race and genre-based discrimination in Charleston's music scene.

Since then, white club owners, such as John Kenney at The Royal American, have made strides to be more inclusive, though Royal is an original music venue and bar more than a dance club. Kenney has booked several "Trappy Hour" events organized by food-and-bev influencers The Cocktail Bandits, and "Art Binge" shows featuring black DJs and rappers.

"There's this perception that live hip-hop is 'scary,' and it's not at all," Kenney said. "It's actually super fun and has diversified our programming. We’ve had problems before at other shows where things have gotten broken because people were excited — like one time, a can of beer came flying past my head at a punk rock show — but there has never been an issue at any 'Trappy Hour.'"

Uptown Social, where DJ rDot performed every Friday night before the coronavirus hit, has a simple dress code with no shoe-specifications on its list and an entertainment booker who never asks rDot to change the music he's playing.

"It's certainly a misconception that white people don't like to dance to hip-hop music," entertainment booker and operating partner Keith Benjamin told The Post and Courier. "I've never been someone who looks at race, ethnicity or skin color. I choose the best people for the job. They're professionals and I need to trust that they're going to do their job the right way."

Though many downtown clubs have made moves toward diversity, rDot said several of his black friends still stick to clubs in North Charleston or Summerville, where they have consistently felt welcome.