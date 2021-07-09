It's time to get back in the ring with 'WWE Live' event at North Charleston Coliseum

It's time to get back in the ring.

North Charleston will host a World Wrestling Entertainment Live event in September featuring a variety of "Smackdown" superstars.

The show will be at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sept. 18 as part of a monthlong tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office and online at ticketmaster.com.

The last WWE event at the Coliseum before COVID-19 was a championship match in January 2019. That one starred AJ Styles in the ring against Daniel Bryan. Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe also faced off.

The list of stars for this year's event has not yet been announced. For more information, visit wwe.com.