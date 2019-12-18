These holiday-themed and flavored craft beers at Charleston breweries are sure to get you rockin' around the Christmas tree. Here are some of the Lowcountry's seasonal brews, great for a Santa-approved swig between holiday shopping trips or for a stocking stuffer for someone who's been nice this year.

White Lights at Lo-Fi Brewing

Do you recall the most famous unicorn of them all? Rudolph the red-nosed unicorn! Lo-Fi's latest holiday beer features its iconic unicorn logo on a green can with a red-and-white argyle pattern. The smooth and creamy Belgian Wheat is brewed with coriander, orange peel and chamomile flowers. Its grain bill consists of malted barley, flaked wheat and flaked oats, and it opts for pepper, spice and citrus fruitiness.

Juleol Skol at Rusty Bull Brewing

This Norwegian Christmas beer is debuting at Rusty Bull's "Jingle Jam" party, set for 3-10 p.m. Dec. 21. The rich ale is brewed with caramel melts and spices.

At the party, there will be live "Christmas-infused" music by Clayton Louis and Dave D, along with a Kanjam tournament at 3:30 p.m. in which participants can compete for $200 in cash and prizes. Sign up at rustybullbrewing.com/jinglejam. Ax-throwing is available right next door at Chucktown Axe Throwing.

Peppermint Porter at Frothy Beard Brewing

Frothy Beard has multiple holiday varieties on tap this season. One is the Egg Nog Sip Sip, a creamy IPA light on bitters with an eggnog body and hints of nutmeg and cinnamon. Another is the Yule Tides, which has just gone on tap.

But my pick is the classic Peppermint Porter, a dark, rich porter full of chocolate malt flavor with a hint of peppermint. It's actually blended with cold-brewed peppermint tea. Who needs candy canes when you can enjoy the Peppermint Porter in December and January?

Santa Claw at Westbrook Brewing

One Claw, Two Claw, Three Claw, Santa Claw? That's how the countdown goes at Westbrook Brewing, where the season is looking bright with this hoppy "Hazy Holiday" IPA with a wheat and oat malt. It's the Mount Pleasant brewery's annual December release.

Peace of Cookie at Palmetto Brewing

Palmetto Brewing is trying to bring peace on Earth one beer at a time. The Peace of Cookie is the brewery's holiday attempt with chocolate chip and mint chocolate flavors. The stout has a dash of lactose in honor of the man in the red suit himself. You can't forget to leave out a glass of "milk" for Santa!

S'more of the Worlds at Holy City Brewery

This foamy and festive imperial stout consists of house-made graham crackers and cocoa nibs, topped with a roasted marshmallow. The beer, S'more of the Worlds, is on draft at Holy City Brewery, Evo Pizzeria and Baker & Brewer. It's also available as a Nitro.

Christmas in a Cup at Ghost Monkey Brewery

This light-bodied spiced ale is brewed with cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, nutmeg, and orange zest. It's truly like Christmas in a pint glass, with a touch of tinsel and hints of holiday herbs.