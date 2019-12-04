It's going to be a Phish-y weekend in the Lowcountry with three nights of the band with a cult following at the North Charleston Coliseum.

To get amped for the festivities, here are some local Phish pre-parties and after-parties.

Shakedown on Lemon Street at Fatty's Beer Works

WHAT: A two-day party is in store at Fatty's Beer Works to celebrate Phish's stay in Charleston. The first kicks off Friday afternoon, the first day that Phish will perform at the North Charleston Coliseum. It's an official Humans of Phish meetup, where fans can mingle before the festivities while listening to live music and drinking some brewskis. Shuttles will be headed from the brewery to the show at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, as well as Saturday.

WHEN: noon-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Fatty's Beer Works, 1436 Meeting St.

PRICE: $30 each day (includes shuttle ride and two free beers each day)

MORE INFO: fattysbeerworks.com

Graham Whorley at Rusty Bull's Phish Fest

WHAT: Rusty Bull is hosting two pre-Phish parties on Friday and Saturday, featuring live music from Graham Whorley and plenty of brews on deck.

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/445753012749063

Runaway Gin at Charleston Pour House

WHAT: It wouldn't be a Charleston Phish party without our very own Phish tribute band, Runaway Gin. This "official" after party will take place at 11 p.m. Friday after Phish plays the first Coliseum show. For the concert, Runaway Gin will be only performing songs Phish has covered (which is ... a lot to choose from). Pour House will also be showing the Phish live stream on the deck on a large projection screen and audio during each concert for those who didn't snag tickets. Sweetwater beer specials will be on tap.

In addition, Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning will take the Pour House deck for a three-hour free show 3-6 p.m. Saturday, while funk band The Main Squeeze and Travers Brothership will perform 9 p.m. Saturday for $12 advance or $15 day of show.

WHEN: 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

WHERE: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy.

PRICE: $15 advance, $20 day of show

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/runaway-gin-a-tribute-to-phish

Human Stranger Gorillaz Tribute at Lo-Fi Brewing

WHAT: Though Phish won't be the theme of this post-Phish show, the Gorillaz will be. And that might be the needed switch-up on Friday night for the three-nighter fans with two more Phish shows still ahead of them. Local rap duo Little Stranger and indie electro-pop band Human Resources are teaming up for Gorillaz cover songs. There will also be DJ sets from 2 Slices and Persona La Ave. It's going to be "Bananaz."

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

WHERE: Lo-Fi Brewing, 2038 Meeting Street Road

PRICE: $12 advance, $15 day of show, $10 with Phish ticket

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/2878011312231817

Charleston Superjam at Lo-Fri Brewing

WHAT: Lo-Fi will also be partying Saturday night in honor of Phish with a stacked lineup of local musicians that's been dubbed "The Charleston Superjam." The band features Kanika Moore of Doom Flamingo on vocals, Andy Greenberg of Runaway Gin on guitar, Ross Bogan of Doom Flamingo on keys, Mike Quinn of Doom Flamingo on saxophone, Corey Stephens of Josh Roberts & The Hinges on bass and Ron Wiltrout of Shimmy Ghoster on drums.

WHEN: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Lo-Fi Brewing, 2038 Meeting Street Road

PRICE: $12 advance, $18 day of show

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/837234403397124

Yellow Roses at Workshop

WHAT: This Sunday Phish pre-party hosted by Ohm Radio features an hour-long live set by local band Yellow Roses at Workshop. There will also be a radio special from 11 p.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday with a DJ spinning Phish deep cuts.

WHEN: 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHERE: Workshop, 1503 King St.

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/933112053738213

Doom Flamingo and Persona La Ave at Charleston Pour House

WHAT: If partying all weekend hasn't zapped all your energy, there is one final post-Phish concert happening Sunday night at the Pour House. Doom Flamingo, which includes Umphrey's McGee bassist Ryan Stasik, will take the stage with new material, and Personal La Ave will be opening.

WHEN: 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHERE: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy.

PRICE: $22 advance, $27 day of show

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/479241269333330