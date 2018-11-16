A pop-up art exhibit in downtown Charleston is showcasing the work of 10 emerging artists.
The weeklong event display is curated and hosted by Matt Mill, owner of Art Mag, and Michele Seekings, owner of Spire Art Services.
"There’s a rising tide of talented emerging artists calling Charleston and the South home, and we want them to feel supported and stay here," Mill says. "We created 'Intro' so art collectors can discover top emerging artists in the area."
Mill is trying to make the pop-up an annual event called Charleston Art Week that could, in the future, be paired with a variety of arts shows and events to attract collectors.
"Charleston is already the cultural capital of the Southeast, and we have a very real potential to grow into an international cultural player as well," Mill says.
Katherine Dunlap, one of the featured artists, moved to Charleston a little over a year ago after graduating from the University of Georgia in painting and drawing. She was drawn to the livability of the art scene in the Lowcountry, as showcased by contemporaries Chris Nickels and Alex Waggoner, who are also in the "Intro" show.
"Charleston is a city that supports the arts," she says. "It’s possible to have an art career here."
She adds that events like "Intro" are beneficial to the growing contemporary art scene in Charleston, particularly for artists who might not fit the mold of what's expected of conventional Lowcountry art.
"They give local artists a chance to showcase work that may not fit into some of the more traditional galleries in town," Dunlap says.
For her own personal contributions to the show, Dunlap has produced colorful and whimsical depictions of idyllic scenes. Some were inspired by old family photographs.
"I hope to connect to my family’s past experiences but also be reminded of my own experiences in the ordinary but memorable moments," she says.
The exhibit has been on display for less than a week and Dunlap has already sold over half of her artwork. While that is one encouraging aspect of the exhibit, another is connecting with fellow artists and being inspired by one another.
"Most artists spend their time in the studio working alone," Dunlap says. "Events like this one are part of why we do it, to celebrate the hard work, to encourage others and to be inspired to keep creating."
Sunday is the last day to see the exhibit.