Henry Lystad was tired of seeing the same type of people represented in adventure films.
"It started to feel like the same-looking guy doing the same thing at different locations around the world," says Lystad, who has worked in the adventure film industry for several years.
He gets to help select epic films for consumption across the world, including inspirational stories and thrilling video footage featuring snowboarders, mountain climbers, surfers and others.
But while sifting through all the content for other adventure film tours he was a part of, like Mountainfilm and the International Ocean Film Tour, he was missing diversity — particularly women adventurers. His Australian business partner Toby Ryston-Pratt felt the same way.
"We have both been in the adventure film tour business for a number of years and saw that women had been forever cheated out of the notoriety and respect that they so well deserve in this industry, in this market," Lystad says. "We wanted to straighten this out. We both have daughters we’d like to see grow up in a different, more equitable world."
So, they decided to start a new tour: the International Women's Adventure Film Tour, featuring entirely women explorers and thrill-seekers. It launched in Australia in 2017, and Lystad oversees the North, Central and South American division. It has also expanded to Europe and Asia.
With an inspiring new vision, Ryston-Pratt and Lystad also sought to find the deeper, more meaningful stories among some action-packed scenes and awe-inspiring shots.
"I was tired of the repetitious images," Lystad says. "We’re looking for the stories that contain a deeper look into characters. Sure, there is some gratuitous adventure, but we really look for those stories."
And while most of the films selected include stunning, daring activities, Lystad was hoping to redefine the adventure film a little.
"In our world, adventure doesn’t always mean you have to be climbing the highest mountain, skiing the biggest hill or surfing the biggest waves," he says. "There are adventures in everyday life."
So, while one film in the tour, "In Perpetual Motion," does feature surfing, freediving and backpacking on a snowy ridgeline among vivid dreamscapes, it also features the "adventure" of standing still for a moment amidst the action.
Another featured film, "Surfing to Cope," focuses on a 23-year-old Kauai surfer born with a birth defect in which one of her hands was not fully formed. The film is just as much about learning how to overcome that as it is about riding some epic waves.
Depending on what city the tour is in, Lystad selects a curated playlist of films, which each range from 4 to 27 minutes. In Charleston, he says there will be eight films screened, adding up to almost 2 hours of content.
Locations featured in those videos include Hawaii, New Zealand, British Columbia, Norway, Nepal, Tahiti and Japan.
"It's truly a magic carpet journey around the world, with the audience adventuring to places they wouldn’t go otherwise," Lystad says.
During intermission, there will be a raffle for everyone in attendance with a chance to win one of four 32-ounce wide-mouth bottles and four wine tumblers from HydroFlask, an Adventure Film Tours partner. A soft-sided cooler backpack will also be an item in the giveaway.
The Women's Adventure Film Tour screening is 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the event. They can be purchased online at charlestonmusichall.com, by calling 843-853-2252 or by visiting the box office during operating hours.