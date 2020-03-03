Indigo Girls talk Lilith Fair backlash, persistent sexism in industry before Charleston show

The Indigo Girls are longtime advocates for women's and LGBT rights.

The folk duo's members, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, both have dealt with biases and stereotypes endured by Southern gay women in the music industry. It's a struggle that continues even after garnering respect and fame over a 35-year career, Ray says. That fame — and social justice advocacy — is why they sold out their March 6 show at the Charleston Music Hall.

"We’re not just women, we’re gay political women that are not super feminine in our dress, so it's a mixed bag of misogyny and homophobia and sexism," Ray says. "And if you’re a woman of color, it’s even harder. There’s just a limited amount of space, and you feel it all the time."

Now, in addition to misogyny and homophobia, ageism is creeping in, according to Ray.

"Men get a certain respect (as they age)," she says. "They're considered classic. Women artists — it’s a lot different."

She cites the "old sexist guy" — the patronizing promoter or older male colleague — as well as the venues that underpay women (Ray says she used to get someone to count patrons at the door to make sure the Indigo Girls got paid fairly) and the condescending audio engineers and technicians who assume women don't know what they're doing.

Then there are the marketers who have no idea how to promote women artists except for their good looks, she notes. Men get more radio airplay than women, and they're more likely to end up in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Since the '80s, I’ve seen all of that improve, but then there's a backlash every time women start doing better," Ray says.

Support for women in music has come in waves during her career. The peak: Lilith Fair, an all-women summer music festival founded by Sarah McLachlan that took place 1997-99.

And then the backlash.

"People would say things disparaging, like, 'That’s a Lilith Fair band,' but it was a strike against you," Ray says.

Now it's up to festivals to create lineups that are more representative of the music industry, she says. Another all-women festival isn't the answer. Current festivals need to become more inclusive.

The Indigo Girls played all three years of Lilith Fair, as well as at the reunion fest in 2010, and recruited artists they knew from Sinead O'Connor's band for their upcoming album "Look Long," coming out in April. Making music with fellow Lilith Fair musicians was a nostalgia trip that culminated at Real World, Peter Gabriel's studio in England. Trina Shoemaker mixed the record.

The new album is political in parts; there's a song that combines quantum physics with dysfunctional government, another about gun control.

"We were trying not to be didactic but looking to ... find an answer together," Ray says.

The album's material, and the state of the music industry, are not all doom and gloom, though. The backlash from Lilith Fair turned into projects like Girls Rock, a camp that teaches young girls to play rock instruments and promotes confidence and a sense of community.

"Girls Rock camps have helped, over time, to develop more awareness of women in the industry," Ray shares. "But there's always been women playing out there, and wanting to play. There hasn’t necessarily been a lot of women engineers and guitar techs and lighting people, on the other side of the microphone."

Ray says many male feminists have made an effort to book and support women. She hopes that continues, and that Gen Z can make lasting change.

"We’re always putting that burden on the younger generations," she says. "People my age who want to change things are still trying to, but we keep coming across the same gatekeepers — old white dudes who are either set in their ways or love the power they have and don't want it to shift."

You might say things are a little "Closer to Fine," but they're still a ways away.