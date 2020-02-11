In town for SEWE? Here's how to make the most of your time outside the Charleston fest

Though SEWE events will occupy most of your days in town, you'll likely have some breaks in between seminars and demos to explore a little bit more of the Lowcountry.

We're keeping it convenient for those of you who have packed your schedule full of all things SEWE by telling you about things to do near the event venues. Here are some places nearby that you might like to check out when you catch some free time.

Near Marion Square:

Need a pick-me-up between SEWE seminars? Just a block from Marion Square, you'll find Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer with a cute outdoor courtyard with a fountain. Jamie Lee Curtis got her coffee there while in town filming for "Halloween." If you want to catch some entertainment one night after the SEWE events have come to a close, try Charleston Music Hall for a concert or Holy City Magic for a magic show, both located just a couple of blocks away.

Near Charleston Place:

If you're staying at Charleston Place, or attending SEWE events there, you'll be surrounded by attractions. Most obvious is the Charleston City Market, where you can browse for sweetgrass baskets and other Lowcountry crafts and souvenirs. You'll also find that a variety of carriage and walking tours head out from the Charleston Market area if you're looking for more ways to sightsee while visiting. Bulldog Tours and Old South Carriage Co. are a few options for historic tours.

Near The Gaillard:

Several SEWE events are at The Gaillard, and nearby you'll find loads of shops and restaurants. If you're looking for some unique experiences, though, check out the Pounce Cat Cafe, where you can drink wine and pet cats. Or, head to Theater 99 one night after the festivities for a late-night comedy show. The South Carolina Aquarium is also just a few blocks away, if you want to continue the wildlife theme of the weekend.

Near Brittlebank Park:

You won't be in town for RiverDogs baseball season unfortunately, even though Brittlebank Park is right next to the stadium. Yet, you'll be closer to some Upper Peninsula happenings by this location. If you want to enjoy some culinary treats, you're near Rodney Scott's BBQ and Leon's Oyster Shop. If you're looking for a brunch destination, try the Park Cafe. Happy hour or a late-night show at a cool local bar? The Royal American.

Near Garden & Gun:

Garden & Gun is located downtown at the Cigar Factory, conveniently next to a good place to eat oysters and cool bar to grab a whiskey sour shot in town (yes, that's a thing at Bar Mash!). At Mercantile & Mash, you can enjoy snacks and lunch plates at the casual restaurant or go for a game of bocce or a drink at the adjacent bar. Rappahannock Oyster Bar will be serving up some fresh oysters on the half shell.

Near Omar Shrine Temple:

Just over the bridge in Mount Pleasant, this center is located near Patriots Point. While in the area, you could tour the Yorktown, a World War II aircraft carrier and maritime museum. You'll also be super close to Shem Creek, a waterfront area featuring a variety of restaurants and bars with spectacular views and seafood. Just a little farther down the road, you'll find the Old Village, a neighborhood with an old pharmacy and soda fountain and the Pitt Street Bridge, a palmetto-tree lined pathway with beautiful views.

Near Otranto Road Regional Library:

For a stroll outdoors, try the North Charleston Wannamaker County Park, just a quick drive from the library. There's a disc golf course, sand volleyball court and bike and boat rentals if you're looking for some extra fun. You'll also be near the Carolina Ice Palace, an ice skating rink, if you're looking for an activity for the kids to get some energy out.

If you're headed out that way for the Turtle Ladies of Charleston County event at 4:30 p.m Saturday, you might consider a drink at the nearby Honky Tonk Saloon after. (You can even try a ride on the mechanical bull if you're feeling daring.)

Near Wando Mount Pleasant Library:

You'll pass Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens en route to an event at this Mount Pleasant library. You could schedule a tour of the scenic grounds, lined with moss-draped oaks, and then learn about the history of the plantation home. Also nearby are a few places to grab a bite to eat, including family-friendly Jack's Cosmic Dogs and neighborhood restaurant and bar, the Rusty Rudder.