Valentine's Day is coming up, and if you're looking for the perfect gift for that someone special, maybe a romantic Charleston getaway is in store.

Named a top city by Conde Nast for nine years in a row, Charleston is a prime port of call for all types of explorers, from adventurous solo city-hoppers to the party-planning crew. It's also a well-known wedding destination, so you know love is in the air.

Light some sparks during a vacation (or staycation if you're from the Holy City) with our couples retreat itinerary. We've got some ideas about how to spend a long, romantic weekend in the Lowcountry.

Editor's Note: This suggested itinerary was created independently by our arts & entertainment reporter and does not imply any coordination or affiliation with third parties.

Accommodations

After deciding to whisk your special someone away to Charleston, the first step is to find a place to stay for the weekend. There are plenty of romantic, historic bed-and-breakfasts downtown and some unique retreats outside the city.

The top-rated French Quarter Inn is one option, an elegant Parisian-style boutique hotel with wrought iron balconies and champagne and ladyfingers served on arrival. Breakfast is included with your stay; wine and cheese (and coffee and milk) are offered in the afternoon and evening. Borrow a complimentary beach cruiser bike to make your way around town on two wheels.

Art lovers might lean toward the The Vendue, Charleston's art hotel. The public spaces feature rotating exhibits, and the hotel itself is housed within five historic warehouses dating to 1780 that have been combined. Breakfast, bicycles and snacks are part of this accommodation's amenities.

Bolt Farm Treehouses on Wadmalaw Island, set in a lush green Lowcountry forest not too far from city destinations, offer a dreamy escape for the romance-seeking duo. These luxury treehouses have AirBnB amenities, and an added VIP experience includes a DIY pizza kit and oven-fired pie for two, an eco-friendly candle by Charleston Candle Co. and access to a private fire pit and a campfire starter kit (with s'mores). For zoning reasons, the four rentable treehouses can only be booked for a limited number of days per year, so reserve your room well in advance for this treat of a retreat.

Thursday dinner & a show

If you're arriving Thursday evening, there's plenty to explore after checking in to your hotel. One romantic idea is dinner and a show, and you've got a few options.

If you're looking for comedy, Theatre 99, Charleston's local laugh house, is a good call. Thursday nights at 8 p.m. are "Laugh for a Lincoln" for just $5. Or attend a mystery comedy theater show at Black Fedora, where the audience helps solve the crime. Drinks and desserts are available while you crack the case.

Before the stand-up set or detective adventure, which are close to one another, wander down Market Street to 5Church for a romantic, candle-flickering, stained-glass setting with New American fare. Or take a jaunt to Meeting Street's FIG restaurant for phenomenal takes on Lowcountry classics.

For a theater production, numerous local endeavors are worth your patronage. Downtown, you can get tickets to intimate musical comedies at 34 West or to large-scale productions at the Dock Street Theatre. Threshold Repertory, Village Repertory, PURE and The Footlight Players also offer downtown stage performances.

If you want to catch live jazz in an intimate setting, try Forte Jazz Lounge on Upper King Street. There are shows every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night featuring talented local and traveling jazz musicians. VIP couch-style seating might be a good way to keep things cozy. Several dinner options are located nearby, from 39 Rue de Jean's French cuisine to The Darling Oyster Bar's creative seafood dishes and raw bar.

If you're hoping for a packaged deal, Charleston Music Hall offers a great restaurant-and-show bundle for most performances. For $32 (in addition to the cost of tickets), you can add dinner at Vincent Chicco's, an Italian hideaway, or Virginia's on King, a restaurant with a Southern comfort menu.

Friday morning coffee

For a cute spot to grab a pastry and caffeinated beverage, try the hipster-trendy Harbinger Cafe & Bakery with health-conscious selections and a cozy space perfect for a morning chat. It's located far up King Street.

Friday afternoon adventure

Have you ever been in a carriage? To me, that screams "Cinderella," which I guess is pretty romantic, if you're into that. Charleston offers carriage tours that will take groups around town while filling them in on Lowcountry history. Palmetto Carriage Works offers private carriage rides for some extra-special alone time, historic home tours and even harbor tours.

If you're in the mood for the supernatural, try a ghost tour and share some chills in a downtown graveyard or at the Old Jail with Bulldog Tours. Pub ghost tours combine both "spirits."

Friday evening tapas

On Friday night, before visiting the bars, it's time to enjoy some tapas. On Spring Street, you'll find two Spanish tapas bars: Malagon and Estadio, both with intimate interiors.

Xiao Bao Biscuit, also on Spring Street, offers shareable Asian plates. Its austere interior (once a gas station) boasts colorful lights, or find a seat on the outdoor patio.

One more option, if you've got the nibbles, is upper Meeting Street's Goat. Sheep. Cow., a romantic wine bar with small and large charcuterie boards (and other stuff).

Friday late-night drinks & dancing

Take a pedicab for two along King Street to experience the happening bar scene, where Parisian Felix's quiet setting or speakeasy-style Cocktail Club might be of interest. Or, head over to the Market for dessert drinks at Carmella's.

If you want to go dancing, check out The Commodore on upper Meeting Street, with its funk bands and vintage disco dance floor.

Saturday day date

The Dewberry is not only a luxurious downtown hotel with a gift shop, restaurant and rooftop bar, but also a destination for spa services. Get a couple's massage and soak up the aromatherapy (and each others' company) in The Dewberry's spa suite.

If a spa visit isn't in your budget, you can pack a picnic with hot-pressed sandwiches and crepes from Queen Street Grocery and eat together in Hampton Park or White Point Garden's gazebo or by the waterfront at Brittlebank Park.

Saturday sunset beach walk

Charleston's beaches offer premier romantic settings, especially while the sun is setting. Sullivan's Island offers an ideal shore for holding hands and digging your toes in the sand while listening to the waves and watching the sky melt into night.

Saturday dinner & dessert

If you headed to Sullivan's Island for the sunset, you might want to dine at The Obstinate Daughter for a romantic surf and turf dinner. Split small plates like griddled octopus or the Lowcountry shrimp roll, or try the pasta or pizza. For dessert, get some gelato at Beardcat's Sweet Shop downstairs.

Sunday brunch

Before heading back to reality, soak up one last fun moment in Charleston with Sunday brunch. Charleston is a true brunch town, and nothing keeps the romance lingering like mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Rustic-chic Harold's Cabin, which Bill Murray happens to co-own, offers brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends with everything from avocado toast to a fried chicken or pimiento cheese biscuit. The hushpuppies also are delicious — can confirm.

Another option in Charleston's Hampton Park area is farm-to-fork The Park Cafe, where you can grab artisan coffee at the bar while waiting on a table. Corned beef hash and a hot chocolate waffle are both on the menu, and there is both indoor and outdoor seating.