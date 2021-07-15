In the heat of the summer, here are 10 ways to cool off in Charleston

It's hot out there, y'all. The heat of the summer is upon us, and for those looking for a respite from the relentless rays — beyond getting in the ocean at the Lowcountry's beaches — we have a few ideas of how to keep cool.

Whether you're looking to immerse yourself in water park fun or emerge from an ice cream shop refreshed and rejuvenated, here are our 10 picks for how to stay cool in Charleston this summer.

Little Palm

237 Meeting St., Charleston

One of the hottest new bars in town is, ironically, also the coolest. That's because Little Palm at the Ryder Hotel has its own pool, which can be used by patrons of the vintage Miami-meets-millennial pink nook on the second floor. In fact, it's advertised as a bar and "swim club."

Cabanas, plaid umbrellas and lounge chairs encircle the pool, while bartenders serve up indigo popcorn and lavender peach shortbread along with refreshing cocktails inside by the tropical wallpaper.

There's the Seven Day Weekend, a revitalizing sipper made with vodka, green pepper, papaya, lime juice and elderflower. Or the fresh Talking Bird concocted with gin, toasted coconut, celery and lime juices and seltzer. The Wavy Baby made with white rum, rosé, peach cream liqueur, lime juice and pistachio is another light and delicious option.

The frozen Green Light with white wine, pear brandy, honeydew melon and aloe vera is another guaranteed way to cool off as you sprawl out in the shade, lapping up some luxury. If you're traveling with a whole crew, then you might consider the sparkling brut rosé package with mini frozies (the "High Dive") or the bucket of beers with chilled tequila, sangria shooters and fresh shucked oysters (the "Shallow End").

Frankie's Fun Park

5000 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

This fun park has all you need to enjoy a summer day: arcade games, putt-putt, go-karts, batting cages, a rock wall and a water feature. And I'm talking about kids and adults alike.

The North Charleston hangout spot for family outings and dates alike offers bumper boats at $7 per passenger. The steerable boats shaped like round inner tubes feature built-in water blasters for spraying each other. It's a more entertaining way to cool off this summer.

Follow up your bumper boat adventure with an on-site Icee for maximum chill.

Pineapple Fountain

1 Vendue Range, Charleston

It's one of the most recognizable landmarks on the Peninsula, and also a common place for kids to wade and make a splash in the summer. The Pineapple Fountain at Waterfront Park is worth a visit, not only for the iconic architecture but the Cooper River breezes.

The fountain at the north entrance to the park also offers a fun place for kids and adults alike to run through as geysers shoot water into the air. It's been nicknamed the "splash fountain" for a reason. And if you're just looking for a place to lounge, try the benches overlooking the water or family-sized swings along the pier.

And if you're in for a walk by the water, wander on down to The Battery for even more sea breezes and a gazebo for sitting in the shade.

Kinfolk Soft Serve Ice Cream

4430 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island

What better way to cool down in the summer than by ingesting a frozen treat? Kinfolk's soft serve ice cream is a fantastic and unique option, with some funky flavors on the menu.

Utz Potato Stix, Lucky Charms marshmallows and crushed pretzels make the basic toppings list — already great picks. But under deluxe toppings, you can choose from matcha and honey, Cinnamon Toast Crunch with maple syrup, and smoked olive oil and sea salt.

Or you can go with a basic vanilla or chocolate cone with rainbow sprinkles. You can't go wrong!

Whirlin' Waters

8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Charleston parks are ideal for a summer picnic, but when it's as hot in July as it is here, you might want to opt for the water parks instead. There's Splash Island at Mount Pleasant's Palmetto Park, Splash Zone at James Island County Park and Whirlin' Waters at North Charleston's Wannamaker Park.

Each offers pools, slides and a variety of water features, but Whirlin' Waters is the biggest of the three, with an island-style water play area that covers more than 15 acres. The Washout has two slides 65 feet in the air, where you can race down on inner tubes, while the Big Kahuna wave pool features ocean-like tides in the deep end and a wading area in the shallows.

The park is open daily through Aug. 15 and then on weekends and Labor Day through Sept. 6. General admission is free for kids 2 and younger, and ranges between $11.99 and $21.99 based on age, height and what time you arrive.

Shem Creek Happy Hour

98 Church St., Mount Pleasant (Red's Ice House); 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant (Saltwater Cowboys)

If you're looking for something a little less adventures, then a happy hour on a waterfront patio might be more your speed. At Shem Creek, there are views of boats, dolphins, pelicans and more traveling through the waterway, and the surrounding restaurants and bars offer a chance to relax while taking in those views.

Whether you opt for a margarita and hushpuppies at Red's Ice House or a frozen spiked lemonade and boiled peanuts at Saltwater Cowboys' gazebo bar, options for a fresh beverage and rejuvenating snack abound. And those views will have you in a state of Zen, with a breeze on your back, in no time.

Paddleboarding

514 Mill St., Mount Pleasant (Shem Creek); 50 41st Ave., Isle of Palms (Isle of Palms)

One way to avoid the summer heat is to get out on the water. Whether that's in a kayak or on a surfboard, that's up to you. But another option, if you're feeling adventurous, is a stand-up paddleboard.

Coastal Expeditions rents out paddleboards at Shem Creek or Isle of Palms at $35 for two hours or $40 for four daily during the summertime. Beginners are welcome, and instruction is provided along with the gear.

Be sure to wear a hat, sunscreen and sturdy shoes that aren't flip-flops for this escapade. And then enjoy the nature along your pathway.

South Carolina Aquarium

100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston

One thing that's sure to beat the outdoor summer heat is indoor A/C. You'll find just that inside the South Carolina Aquarium, and the aquatic landscape adds to the cooling ambiance.

Though Shark Week just wrapped up, there are plenty of fish in the sea to see on your visit, along with otters, sea turtles, octopuses, birds, snakes and more. It's a fun and educational outing for the whole family.

Tickets are free for kids 2 and younger, $22.95 for kids 3-12 and $29.95 for those 13 and older. You can also purchase a voucher at the gate for $5 to feed the stingrays.

Sunset Tiki Tour

185 Lockwood Drive, Charleston

A limited-time excursion is available in Charleston during the peak of the heat that is meant to add a splash of fun to your summer. Tiki Tours of Charleston is offering a Jammin' Sunset Harbor Tour that will feature live music (old favorites guaranteed) from Ben Whitney on Wednesdays and Mike Huhn on Thursdays through the end of August.

The cruises run 6-8 p.m., ending just as the sun is sinking into the horizon. And the transportation vessel is a 40-foot Tiki-themed pontoon boat. Drinks, of the non-liquor variety, are allowed onboard, and tickets are $55 per person.

If you'd rather enjoy live comedy than live music, there will soon be an option for that, too. The Friki Tiki Charleston Comedy Tour in partnership with Theatre 99 is an upcoming venture, so stay tuned.

Frosé the day away

1503 King St. Extension, Charleston (Co-Op Outpost); 2019 Middle St, Sullivan's Island (Sullivan's Island Co-Op); 1515 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms (Co-Op on Palm)

Charleston is a frosé town, especially in the summertime. You can try the popular beverage that is sure to cool you off and chill you out at a variety of restaurants and bars around town.

But there's a brand-new downtown outpost exclusively slinging the alcoholic slushies daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. that's a collaboration between Edmund's Oast and The Sullivan's Island Co-Op.

If you're already at the beach, you can choose from an assortment of flavors being swirled together at the Co-Op's main shop on Sullivan's Island with a full deli or secondary store on Isle of Palms that also serves up cheeseburgers. Cheers!