In-person Barn Jams at Awendaw Green will begin again with audience cooperation

As many local music venues reopen their indoor facilities with pandemic protocols in place, an outdoor live music space that has been closed during the coronavirus is resuming as well.

Similar to the spaced-out outdoor concerts at Firefly Distillery and The Bend but smaller in size, the Awendaw Green Barn Jams are back with rules akin to their contemporaries.

Tickets will be sold by the picnic table, comparable to the Charleston Pour House's method of selling tickets by the patio table. Tickets cost $80 and are valid for up to eight people at the table. They will be available one week in advance for pre-purchase, and specific tables will be assigned by staff on arrival. There is a limited capacity of 24 picnic tables.

Limited $10 cash-only walk-up tickets will also be available, and organizers will provide and arrange chairs for those patrons to adhere with social distancing rules.

In addition, masks are required unless actively eating or drinking, and social distancing will be enforced at all times. Dogs on leashes will be allowed, and attendees can bring their own food and beverages, since there will be no vendors on site to avoid lines.

"We feel that we have one chance to get this right and allow these amazing events to be sustainable," said Awendaw Green founder Eddie White. "If you do not feel like you can be responsible and follow these requirements, please do not come."

Upcoming shows include Jared Petteys and the Headliners, Danielle Howle, Big Stoner Creek and Fusion Jonez on Nov. 4; Bero Bero, Pierce Alexander, Taco Donkey and Kyle Lacy on Nov. 11; and Leisure McCorckle, Nathan Kornegay, Conservation Theory and Eric Sommer on Nov. 18. Shows take place from 6-10 p.m.

White said that the "music experiment" will be reevaluated weekly for sustainability.

The Barn Jam series at the Seewee Outpost has gone virtual during the coronavirus as White attempted to support local and regional musicians while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Artists have been performing to a livestream audience on the Awendaw Green stage on Wednesday nights.

In-person Barn Jam tickets can be bought at awendawgreen.com/barn-jams.html.