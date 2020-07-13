In Charleston, you can now watch a movie in theaters, but there's a catch

Drive-in theaters have been popping up around town in response to the coroanvirus pandemic.
They've become a socially distanced solution to the sudden dearth of indoor movie options since COVID-19 can spread easily in enclosed and crowded spaces.
Now, one Charleston-area theater is offering an alternative to those who crave watching a movie on the big screen — and it doesn't involve viewing from your car.
James Island's Terrace Theater, which still presents drive-in movies several times a week, now hosts private movie screenings for groups of 10 people or less. The private rental option, marketed as an option for birthday parties or special occasions, costs $150 for a single feature and $300 for a double feature. You can watch any movie of your choosing.
To book a private showing, fill out the information form on the Terrace's website at terracetheater.com/private-theater-rental.
Moviegoers will have to wear masks in all common areas of the theater, including at the concessions stand. If any party members are sick for the screening, it can be rescheduled.