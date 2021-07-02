In 13th year, Scene SC releases another sampler of all local music

Scene SC, a music blog founded in 2008 by Columbia's David Stringer, celebrates 13 years with another compilation of unreleased indie music from across the state.

It's an annual tradition for the publication, which also handles the videography aspect of Free Times' 1 or 2 Sessions, a performance series fledged in the midst of the pandemic in partnership with One Columbia and Richland Library.

This year's edition of the Scene SC sampler features 30 tracks from artists who cover a variety of genres, from pop to electronic to folk to soul to hip-hop.

It's the 11th rendition of the project, after a gap year in 2020. Past artists featured include Shovels & Rope, All Get Out and Susto's precursor Sequoyah Prep School.

Among the list of this year's artists are Charleston's Human Resources, Cole Collins, Kelly Morris, Mechanical River, Rowan Oak, Orange Doors, Canopy Hands, Short Division, Invisible Low End Power and Persona La Ave.

Stringer's goal from the start has been to showcase the depth and breadth of indie music talent from the state of South Carolina.

"We are creating this site because we believe that the current talent level in SC is incredible and we are trying to do our part in spreading the word," the first post on the web page read in 2008.

Now, more than a decade later, that goal remains the same. The sampler features a significant portion of new and under-the-radar musicians that live across the state, from Charleston to Columbia to Florence to Greenville.

More than 70 submissions were narrowed down to 30 tracks, and a listening team was assembled to help make final selections.

"Is the process of it all perfect?" wrote Stringer. "No. Will it ever be? No. Do we try hard and care deeply? Absolutely."

If nothing else, the sampler showcases a true taste of the current South Carolina music scene. And, if you ask me, it's one that deserves a listen.

For more information on Scene SC, visit scenesc.com, and to listen to all of the previous samplers, head to scenesc.bandcamp.com.