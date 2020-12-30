Ideas on how to leave the dumpster fire of 2020 behind for your Charleston weekend

Dear, 2020: 'Later, tater!'

From murder hornets in Washington state to locust swarms in East Africa, "Tiger King" on the tube and runs on toilet paper and germ juice, I'm over it. I have yet to find Lysol Disinfectant Spray in a store since early March.

But hark! A new year knocks! Let's celebrate in the privacy of our own non-superspreading homes!

The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry will continue with its annual Noon Year's Eve tradition Thursday, albeit a virtual livestream this year. The museum will offer "a take-home party-in-a-box" to use in conjunction with plans for the livestream, including music from Dr. Jean, story time with Patti O'Furniture and more. 11 a.m.-noon Dec. 31; $35-$55 boxes, $10 raffle tickets; 843-853-8962, explorecml.org/cml-events/noon-years-eve

The New Year's Eve celebration in New York City's Times Square won't be open to the general public because of the 'rona, but the tradition will carry on in the Times Square New Year's Eve 2021 webcast on Thursday, hosted by Jonathan Bennett. Live performances are expected from Gloria Gaynor, Andra Day, Anitta, Pitbull, the USO Show Troupe and The Waffle Crew from "America's Got Talent". The webcast also will air the live performances from ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featuring Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen and Machine Gun Kelly. The "Heroes of 2020" will be special guests, featuring first responders, front-line and essential workers and their stories of sacrifice and public service through the pandemic. 6 p.m. Dec. 31; For more details, visit timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve

Quintessential/ultimate classic rock band KISS wants you to rock and roll all night at its KISS 2020 Goodbye virtual concert Thursday. The Demon, the Starchild, the Spaceman and the Catman want to make history with the "biggest concert and pyro display ever." The "massive stage production" will be streaming live from Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with Landmarks Live Presents, filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views. The preshow is free and streaming options range from $39.99-$999.99. kiss2020goodbye.com

The D-o-double-g wants to drop 2020 like it's hot with his Snoop Dogg 2021 NYE Special on Thursday, presented by TBS and its talent competition series "Go-Big Show," which (conveniently) stars Snoop Dogg as a judge. This livestream event will be filmed from Snoop's Compound and will feature other "Go-Big Show" judges, actor Rosario Dawson, singer Jennifer Nettles and pro wrestler Cody Rhodes, as well as some of his other friends (fingers crossed for a special appearance from his bestie, Martha Stewart). Music will be provided by DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat and Fredwreck. 11 p.m. Dec. 31; snoopnye.com; bit.ly/2M7dATV

End of the world exhibit

Since 2020 seemed relatively apocalyptic in nature, you may as well stick with the theme and check out the "Charleston Collects: Devotion and Fantasy, Witchcraft and the World's End" exhibit at The Gibbes Museum of Art. The selections in this exhibition are curated from Northern Renaissance art (1441-1590) from a private Charleston collection and "introduce a world of intensely, and sometimes disturbingly, vivid imagery." 2020, am I right?

Will there be inspiration from Hieronymus Bosch's demons and half-human animals that "evoke fear and confusion to portray the evil of man"? Perhaps. What about Albrecht Durer's scenes from Revelations? Check.

The exhibition will be on view through June 27. 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston; $6-$12 general admission; 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Kwanzaa celebration continues

Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits” in Swahili, is a seven-day observance of the seven principles, the “Nguzo Saba,” which are the seven ideals and values of African culture meant to build and strengthen the community. The celebration always begins the day after Christmas and ends on New Year’s Day. Lowcountry Kwanzaa and The Gullah Society currently have no in-person Kwanzaa events listed on their websites for 2020.

The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs, which typically pairs up with Lowcountry Kwanzaa for celebratory events each year, will mark the occasion by posting a video tribute to Dr. Ade Ajani Ofunniyin on its Facebook page (facebook.com/CannonStreetArtsCenter) and will share digital content from other sources through Jan. 1.

Ofunniyin, also known as Dr. O, founded The Gullah Society in an effort to identify and preserve Charleston’s many historic Black burial grounds and pay proper tribute to the enslaved and oppressed ancestors of African Americans. Dr. O died in October.

In addition, the Kwanzaa kinara (seven-branched candleholder) has been lit in Marion Square near the corner of Calhoun and King streets.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa are unity (umoja), self-determination (kujichagulia), collective work and responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba) and faith (imani). For more information, visit facebook.com/LowCountryKwanzaa