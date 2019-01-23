"Lying in Wait," the newest exhibit at the Gibbes Museum, is a collection of sporting art by one of the most proficient American watercolorists of the 20th century.
Ogden M. Pleissner was an outdoorsman from Vermont who traveled extensively out West and along the East Coast, including to South Carolina, for hunting and fishing expeditions. He portrayed those experiences in his luminous watercolors, encompassing every aspect of an action-filled scene as well as the moments in between.
You can almost see the movement of the rocking waves beside the fishing boat, hear the birds calling overhead, catch the breeze among the tree branches, feel the breath of the panting dogs as they race past in the tall grass. The line is growing taut; you pull in a floundering fish as it splashes cold, refreshing droplets onto your face. It feels as though you're there.
"As a watercolorist, his technique, his ability, were just remarkable, but also, he was a true outdoorsman," says Gibbes Executive Director and Chief Curator Angela Mack. "It wasn’t like he was an artist sitting on the side watching other people. He was experiencing it, and in many ways, that speaks to his knowledge of, I think, the pregnant moment: what's going to happen next. He truly captures what it means and how it feels and how it smells and how it affects your body language."
Pleissner's exhibit was brought to the Gibbes, in part, to celebrate the cultural history surrounding the annual Southeastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE), which runs Feb. 14-17.
He was a part of that culture in the early 1900s in which Northern businessmen, often Wall Street stockbrokers, would take the overnight train to South Carolina on Friday to go hunting all weekend. Game was becoming scarce up north.
"A lot of that even pre-dates Pleissner," Mack says. "It really starts happening as early as the 1870s, when Northerners recognized, from a conservation standpoint, that fowl, particularly, were being depleted."
Following the Civil War, many of those Northerners purchased South Carolina plantations and turned them into hunting preserves for weekend and seasonal trips. Because of that sporting tradition, areas like Spring Island, Okatie and the Ace Basin became destinations and essential landscapes in local sporting culture.
Pleissner followed not only the game but his patrons. If he was going to hunt in the South, he might as well sell art there as well. He made ties with several South Carolinian outdoorsmen and was often invited to visit. Some of those visits are represented in his vast collection of watercolors created from the 1920s until his death in 1983. The Gibbes show features 48 works.
"I think what people really appreciate about his artwork is that he’s not only an incredible craftsman but he’s able to capture that moment in time and it’s all because of observation and experience," says Mack.
That idea of impeccable observation also is applied to a new endeavor by the Gibbes in partnership with MUSC. When a Harvard University medical professor noticed how people trained in arts history and as artists have exceptional observation skills, he wanted to see if those skills could be taught to medical students learning to make diagnoses. That's now being tested at MUSC; a pilot class last year featured 12 students from across all schools of medicine.
The Gibbes is offering that program this semester, too.
"With an artist like Ogden Pleissner, you can really see those observation skills come into play," says Mack. "His ability to see things — where, if we were in that same landscape, we wouldn't be able to quite the same — is remarkable."
"Lying in Wait" will be on display at the Gibbes through May 12. The museum is offering free admission to furloughed government workers, with a valid federal ID or badge, this weekend, Jan. 26-27. For more information, visit gibbesmuseum.org.