If you're not spending Thanksgiving curled up with family on the couch watching the Macy's parade before indulging in a home-cooked feast, then perhaps you'll want to participate in one of these festive events.
Want to burn calories before the big meal, or party it up after spending time with loved ones? Here are some Turkey Day options in Charleston.
Working off the turkey:
Gobble Wobble
WHAT: The 42nd annual Thanksgiving Day Gobble Wobble 5K walk and run is the largest in town. The course takes participants through historic downtown Charleston before returning to Marion Square for a post-race party with free food and drinks (beer provided for those 21 and up), live music and an awards ceremony. All proceeds from the race benefit local charities.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Nov. 28
WHERE: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown
PRICE: $30 registration without T-shirt, $38 registration with T-shirt, $10 Kids Fun Run
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2NWGEMo
Turkey Trot
WHAT: A 1-mile walk or 1- to 3-mile run on the beach. Complimentary coffee and hot cocoa provided.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Nov. 28
WHERE: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island
PRICE: Free to enter, T-shirts for sale
MORE INFO: contact 843-768-6001
Drumstick Dash
WHAT: Inaugural Thanksgiving Day timed and certified 5K hosted by Fleet Feet invites runners of all ages to participate with a chance to win awards. Proceeds to benefit East Cooper Community Outreach.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Nov. 28
WHERE: Carnes Crossroads at North Main Street and St. James Avenue, Summerville
PRICE: $35 registration fee, includes long-sleeve T-shirt and commemorative 22-ounce Hydro Flask tumbler
MORE INFO: fleetfeetmountpleasant.com
Fried Turkey Glide
WHAT: 10th annual 5K Fun Run, inviting runners, walkers, strollers, golf carts, bicycles, ATVs and dogs to participate in some morning exercise before feasting in the afternoon
WHEN: 9 a.m. Nov. 28
WHERE: Garris Landing, State Highway S-10-1170, Awendaw
PRICE: Free, no preregistration or registration fee
MORE INFO: Contact Jay Reigart at 843-693-4936 or jreigart@wkdickson.com
Indulging a little more:
Thanksgiving Masquerade Ball
WHAT: A formal affair with costumes and masks, a social networking mixer, live music, a DJ, food and drinks
WHEN: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 28
WHERE: Crowne Plaza Charleston Airport, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
PRICE: $75 general admission, $500 VIP table of four
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2XvAiqv
Thanksgiving potluck dinner
WHAT: 14th annual Thanksgiving potluck dinner, where attendees bring dishes to share
WHEN: Bar opens at noon, meal served at 4 p.m. Nov. 28
WHERE: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
PRICE: everyone must bring a dish (signup sheet available) or donate $10 to the Folly Angels
MORE INFO: planetfollywood.com
The 500 Party
WHAT: Z93 and Magic 107.3 present the 500 Party Thanksgiving night, featuring DJ Boss Hog, Shad Ike, EzB, Bucsmoove, Jazzy J and DJ Ish. Prepare to dance off that turkey!
WHEN: 9 p.m. Nov. 28
WHERE: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 149, North Charleston
PRICE: $25 general admission, $200-$500 seated VIP tickets
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2CXlBmL
Thanksgiving oyster roast
WHAT: After feasting on Thanksgiving Day, continue to gorge with this riverside oyster roast on Friday with oysters, an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring Southern barbecue specialties, live entertainment from The Island Trio, a kids zone featuring hair braiding and a special craft keepsake, and a local artisan craft market
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29
WHERE: Mingo Point, 976 Kiawah Island Parkway, Kiawah Island
PRICE: $50.95 adults, $27.95 children 5-12 years old, cash bar available
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2KxwMqm