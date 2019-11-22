If you're not spending Thanksgiving curled up with family on the couch watching the Macy's parade before indulging in a home-cooked feast, then perhaps you'll want to participate in one of these festive events.

Want to burn calories before the big meal, or party it up after spending time with loved ones? Here are some Turkey Day options in Charleston.

Working off the turkey:

Gobble Wobble

WHAT: The 42nd annual Thanksgiving Day Gobble Wobble 5K walk and run is the largest in town. The course takes participants through historic downtown Charleston before returning to Marion Square for a post-race party with free food and drinks (beer provided for those 21 and up), live music and an awards ceremony. All proceeds from the race benefit local charities.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Nov. 28

WHERE: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown

PRICE: $30 registration without T-shirt, $38 registration with T-shirt, $10 Kids Fun Run

MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2NWGEMo

Turkey Trot

WHAT: A 1-mile walk or 1- to 3-mile run on the beach. Complimentary coffee and hot cocoa provided.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Nov. 28

WHERE: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island

PRICE: Free to enter, T-shirts for sale

MORE INFO: contact 843-768-6001

Drumstick Dash

WHAT: Inaugural Thanksgiving Day timed and certified 5K hosted by Fleet Feet invites runners of all ages to participate with a chance to win awards. Proceeds to benefit East Cooper Community Outreach.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Nov. 28

WHERE: Carnes Crossroads at North Main Street and St. James Avenue, Summerville

PRICE: $35 registration fee, includes long-sleeve T-shirt and commemorative 22-ounce Hydro Flask tumbler

MORE INFO: fleetfeetmountpleasant.com

Fried Turkey Glide

WHAT: 10th annual 5K Fun Run, inviting runners, walkers, strollers, golf carts, bicycles, ATVs and dogs to participate in some morning exercise before feasting in the afternoon

WHEN: 9 a.m. Nov. 28

WHERE: Garris Landing, State Highway S-10-1170, Awendaw

PRICE: Free, no preregistration or registration fee

MORE INFO: Contact Jay Reigart at 843-693-4936 or jreigart@wkdickson.com

Indulging a little more:

Thanksgiving Masquerade Ball

WHAT: A formal affair with costumes and masks, a social networking mixer, live music, a DJ, food and drinks

WHEN: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 28

WHERE: Crowne Plaza Charleston Airport, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

PRICE: $75 general admission, $500 VIP table of four

MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2XvAiqv

Thanksgiving potluck dinner

WHAT: 14th annual Thanksgiving potluck dinner, where attendees bring dishes to share

WHEN: Bar opens at noon, meal served at 4 p.m. Nov. 28

WHERE: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

PRICE: everyone must bring a dish (signup sheet available) or donate $10 to the Folly Angels

MORE INFO: planetfollywood.com

The 500 Party

WHAT: Z93 and Magic 107.3 present the 500 Party Thanksgiving night, featuring DJ Boss Hog, Shad Ike, EzB, Bucsmoove, Jazzy J and DJ Ish. Prepare to dance off that turkey!

WHEN: 9 p.m. Nov. 28

WHERE: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 149, North Charleston

PRICE: $25 general admission, $200-$500 seated VIP tickets

MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2CXlBmL

Thanksgiving oyster roast

WHAT: After feasting on Thanksgiving Day, continue to gorge with this riverside oyster roast on Friday with oysters, an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring Southern barbecue specialties, live entertainment from The Island Trio, a kids zone featuring hair braiding and a special craft keepsake, and a local artisan craft market

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29

WHERE: Mingo Point, 976 Kiawah Island Parkway, Kiawah Island

PRICE: $50.95 adults, $27.95 children 5-12 years old, cash bar available

MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2KxwMqm