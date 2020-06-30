How to celebrate the Fourth of July in Charleston while social distancing

Editor's Note: Please check with individual organizations to ensure events are still happening.

The Fourth of July, it's all about stars, stripes... and, this year, social distancing.

It’s ironic that we are celebrating American freedom while much of the country remains on lockdown, or faces a new period of quarantine. But the holiday will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic and despite the lack of traditional fireworks displays, parties and festivities throughout town.

Whether you're looking to plan a safe, socially distanced outing or stay at home and celebrate in your backyard, here are some ideas on how to have a fun Fourth of July in Charleston during the pandemic. (Remember that masks must be worn in public spaces starting July 1, so don't forget to bring yours if you decide to go out.) Stay safe!

Fireworks in the cul-de-sac

When I was in middle school, it was an annual tradition for me to spend the night at my friend Courtney's house on the Fourth of July because her dad used to shoot off some pretty epic fireworks from their cul-de-sac, a spectacle for which a large part of the neighborhood gathered. (I always stuck to sparklers.)

With most of the Lowcountry's big fireworks displays canceled due to the coronavirus, a cul-de-sac celebration might be in order. I've already seen some pop-up fireworks stands around town. Add a backyard cookout with hot dogs and hamburgers — and masked friends at least 6 feet away from one another — and you've got yourself a fantastic Fourth.

A Capitol Fourth

If live fireworks aren't your thing, then maybe fireworks displays on TV will do the trick. Against all odds, PBS' national July Fourth TV tradition, "A Capitol Fourth," will return this year for a special 40th anniversary presentation hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams. It won't be your traditional show, but fireworks still will light up the night sky in D.C.

The hour-and-a-half program will include performances from locations across the country as well as favorite highlights from the show's history. Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, The Temptations, Trace Adkins and Andy Grammer are among performers. Tune in to the network or a Facebook or YouTube stream from 8 to 9:30 p.m. More info at pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth.

Baseball in the Backyard

The Joe will not be hosting America's favorite pastime on the field, but you can still get in the baseball spirit by putting on "The Sandlot," a July Fourth favorite movie of mine, and snacking on some Cracker Jacks and boiled peanuts. RiverDogs fans can still snag a $15 "Doggie Bag" full of some surprise swag online. Then you can play some catch with family or friends in the backyard.

Fourth at Firefly

Firefly Distillery has been hosting outdoor socially distanced concerts with barriers set up between spaced-out parties. Another shindig is set for the Fourth of July, featuring performances from noon to 7 p.m. by The Black Diamond Band, Haley Mae Campbell and Hans Wenzel and the Eighty Sixers. An outdoor cocktail bar will be serving up drinks, a beer truck will feature local brews and food trucks will offer eats from Braised in the South, Jonny Poppers, Holy Roly and Sweet Lulu's. Tickets are limited and cost $15 each. Head to fireflydistillery.com/news-events/fourth-at-firefly for more info.

Barge Concert

If you've got a boat, then this one's for you. Country-meets-hip-hop rapper Colt Ford will be performing on a barge near Castle Pinckney at 2 p.m. on July Fourth, with local bands also expected to perform. You can pull up your boat to catch the free show. The Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/261810464915863 has more info.

The Grateful Brothers at Pour House

Classic rock is pretty American, and that's what will be on display July Fourth at the Charleston Pour House. Tunes by The Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers will be performed outside on the deck. There will be an early show at 5:30 p.m. and a late show at 8:30 p.m., and tickets ($10 in advance, $12 day of show) must be purchased to secure a table. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit charlestonpourhouse.com.

Declaration of Independence Reading

The Washington Light Infantry is sponsoring a public reading of the Declaration of Independence for the eighth year in a row. The reading will take place at 9:30 a.m. July Fourth on the steps of the Old Exchange Building at the foot of Broad Street. Mayor John Tecklenburg will be one of the readers.

Museums on Us Weekend

Want to celebrate some of America's talented artists? Bank of America's Museums on Us program offers free admission to more than 220 cultural institutions nationwide during the first full weekend of every month, and this month that happens to be Fourth of July weekend. The promotion is valid locally at The Gibbes Museum of Art and offers free general admission to cardholders who present a Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (US Trust) credit or debit card along with a photo ID.

Pop-Up Patriotic Bike Parade & Cookout

Stay socially distanced on two wheels with a bike parade that will start at the Wild Dunes Bike Shop on Isle of Palms. There will be complementary bike rentals, and bike decorating begins at 10 a.m. on July Fourth, with an informal parade at 10:30 a.m.

In the evening, Wild Dunes will host an all-American cookout and live music on the Village Plaza, with limited seatings at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue chicken, mac and cheese, corn on the cob, watermelon and patriotic desserts. An additional drink package includes specialty Fourth of July cocktails. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $15 for kids 4-12. There will also be croquet on the lawn, a water balloon fight and a watermelon race. For more info, visit destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/things-to-do/4th-of-july.

Independence Day Cocktail Class

A red vodka sparkler, white gin fizz and blue rum rush are on the menu for this cocktail-making class, which will focus on Independence Day concoctions. The interactive class takes place 8-9 p.m. July 2 via Zoom (so you can stay safe in your kitchen), and will feature Chef Divya B. Carmichael, who has been showcased at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. Tickets are $20 and will benefit Charleston nonprofit Pop-Ups For a Purpose, which helps provide funding for local charities. Tickets can be purchased at facebook.com/events/978052742650710.

Fourth of July Sunset Cruise

If, like me and many other Charlestonians, you don't own a boat, then you might be interested in a chartered sunset cruise on the Fourth of July. The Carolina Girl will embark for a three-hour sunset harbor ride at 6:45 p.m. from the docks at St. John's Yacht Harbor. Due to the coronavirus, capacity is limited to 50 percent and guests can bring their own small cooler with food and beverages, since none will be served on board. A DJ will be spinning cruise tunes. Temperatures will be taken upon boarding. Tickets are $100 and available at https://bit.ly/3dQA2ZX.