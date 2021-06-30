How much do you know about these PG movies? Find out in this week's trivia.

July 1 marks the anniversary of the creation of the PG-13 rating. Prior to the summer of 1984, there was no gap between PG and R; if the movie was not intense enough to be rated adults only, then it was set at the level of modern-day Disney.

Spurred to action by their audience’s reaction to their more intense films, the two major minds behind the creation of the rating were George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. The first film to be released under the newly formed rating? Patrick Swayze’s “Red Dawn” in August of that year. The film spawned an updated sequel nearly 30 years later.

Today’s trivia celebrates some of the PG movies that fell through the cracks and possibly into the hands of many an unsuspecting youth. Because it’s PG, right? How bad can it be?