In the world of pop culture, dads have always held a slightly unstable spot. Unless he’s needed for something, you can bet that he will be cast in the role of the fool. However, being a father to your children is incredibly important.

It takes a lot of effort to lay it all on the line for your kids, and being a good parent means that it can’t always go perfectly. This week’s trivia takes a look at some impactful cultural moments brought to the world because of fathers.