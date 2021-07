This month marks the 222nd anniversary of the discovery of the Rosetta Stone. When most people think of traditionally “dead” languages, ancient Egyptian is usually one of them and the “code-breaking” potential that the stone provided quickly made news around the world.

Aside from the fact that it was discovered in Egypt, how much do you know about the stone’s discovery? Let’s take a look at the journey of the tool that helped us rediscover the language of ancient Egypt.