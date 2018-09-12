The actress Reese Witherspoon has had a long career in Hollywood, but in recent years she’s been expanding her brand. On Tuesday, September 18, she’ll be at the Gaillard Center promoting her upcoming lifestyle book, “Whiskey in a Teacup,” which was inspired by her Southern roots. Our Head2Head trivia champion is Eric Schrader, and his opponent is Fran Kaplan, who is a grandmother of seven.
Questions
1. Which southern state is Reese Witherspoon from?
2. She made her professional screen debut in which film?
3. What was the name of Witherspoon’s character in the movie “Election?”
4. Which film of hers has been turned into a Broadway musical?
5. In which film did Witherspoon portray the author Cheryl Strayed?
6. Which character’s little sister did she play on the TV show “Friends?”
7. Witherspoon won the Academy Award for which film?
8. What 2017 HBO drama series did she co-produce and star in?
9. What is the fashion line Witherspoon started?
10. What cosmetics brand is she affiliated with (there are two)?
Eric's answers
1. Alabama.
2. "Fear."
3. Tracy Flick.
4. "Legally Blonde."
5. "Wild."
6. Rachel.
7. "Walk the Line."
8. "Big Little Lies."
9. Her initials, RW.
10. Mary Kay.
Fran's answers
1. Tennessee.
2. I can’t remember which movie is her first.
3. Tracy Flick.
4. "Legally Blonde."
5. "Wild."
6. She was Rachel’s sister.
7. "Walk the Line."
8. "Big Little Lies."
9. Draper James.
10. I think it’s Avon.
Conclusion
Kaplan takes over as the new Head2Head trivia champion and will return next week to defend her title against a new opponent.
Correct answers
1. Tennessee.
2. "Man in the Moon."
3. Tracy Flick.
4. "Legally Blonde."
5. "Wild."
6. Rachel Greene.
7. "Walk the Line."
8. "Big Little Lies."
9. Draper James.
10. Avon and Elizabeth Arden.