I want to ride my bicycle and, for World Bicycle Day, I want to ride it where I like. This week’s trivia celebrates the first mode of transportation that allowed us to taste the freedom of travel, even if most of us felt we outgrew it after we got our first cars.

So let’s dust off the bike in the back of the shed, pump up the tires, and take a journey back in time through the centuries of this humble vehicle’s existence.