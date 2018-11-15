Looking to throw a party for the biggest rivalry game in the state? Here's what you need to know when inviting friends over for the USC vs. Clemson football game, from kick-off time to places to order party platters to the ultimate drinking game.
What you need to know about the game
- It's the 116th game between Clemson and South Carolina, the state's two rival football teams.
- For newbies: The South Carolina Gamecocks colors are garnet and black, while the Clemson Tigers colors are orange and purple.
- Kickoff time is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.
- You can watch the game on ESPN.
- Clemson has beat the Gamecocks for four years in a row now.
- However, South Carolina won five rivalry games in a row from 2009 to 2013.
- If South Carolina wins, it most likely will spoil the Tigers' playoff hopes.
- Here are the stats: Gamecocks 5-4 and 4-4 in the SEC, Clemson 10-0 and 7-0 in the ACC
- If this all means nothing to you, then read on for the food and fun.
Where to get grub
Party platters will be necessary, because everyone loves a good bite to eat while yelling, cheering and crying in front of the television (all three of those emotions will likely be involved).
A few places to get them locally include The Kickin Chicken, with locations in West Ashley, James Island, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, North Charleston and downtown Charleston. Among platters are 50 chicken nuggets with honey mustard, ranch or BBQ dipping sauce for $29.99 or 100 for $57.99 and 50 wings tossed in your choice of sauce for $47.99 or 100 for $94.99. There are also chicken tenders, wraps and party salads available. See the full menu at kickinchicken.com/menu/party-platter-menu/.
Swig & Swine also offers some delicious tailgating platters with a catering menu that includes a Lowcountry boil, steamed oysters, smoked meat by the pound, apps and even a whole hog. That's right. Sides also come in half and full pans that can serve between 20 and 50 people. Prices are per person.
More into Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q? They cater too. Continue celebrating Thanksgiving with a holiday feast, which includes smoked turkey breast, smoked ham and gravy alongside sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, green beans and more. Chocolate cream and peanut butter pies are there to top it off.
If you're already sick of Thanksgiving fare, then skip the shenanigans and go straight for the party platters, like creamy queso dip, riblets, smoked wings, sliders and more. Prices range from $24 to $105, dependent on amount of people and type of order. Find out more at jimnnicks.com/menus/mt-pleasant/catering/party-platters/.
A Chik-fil-A nuggets tray might be more your speed, and that's okay. Just order in advance and pick up on game day. It'll cost $36 if you're serving 8 people or $67.50 for 15 or $111 for 25.
How about a big sandwich instead of bbq or nuggs? Subway offers a 6-foot giant sub for $96 that can be divided between 20 to 25 people.
Make your own snacks
If you'd rather make your own food and save some money, here are a few cute recipe ideas I scrounged up on Pinterest.
- A "pigskin" in a blanket
- Mini football deviled eggs
- A watermelon helmet with fresh fruit
- No-bake peanut butter touchdown dip
- Seven-layer dip end zone
- Nutter Butter football players
- Jalapeno popper football cheese ball
- Team colors game day cookies
Yum! Your friends will love your themed snacks and they'll score you points.
Things to do during half-time
Half-time is a chance to get up and stretch your legs, but why not try some of these other activities during the break?
- Put your Christmas tree up
- Put items in your Amazon shopping cart for Cyber Monday
- Play a game of touch football in your own backyard (winners get the remaining remnants of the party platter)
- Call your mom and tell her you love her
Football party games
While family-friendly gaming options range from classic Cornhole to Giant Jenga, the adults will likely be cheersing some beers for the big game and looking to have a little tipsy fun. If you're looking for some laughs and a great way to get everyone involved with the action on the field, try this interactive football drinking game. This is college football, not NFL football (which has it's own drinking game), so we're switching it up. You drink when something bad happens.
Drink whenever any of these tragic events befall the team you're rooting for...
- Every time the ref calls "off sides"
- Every time there's a missed field goal
- Every time the QB gets sacked
- Every time there are too many men on the field
- Every time someone roughs the passer
- Every time there's a fumble
- Every time there's an interception
- Every time the other team makes a touchdown
Enjoy the game!