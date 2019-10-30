Grady Hendrix, a Charleston native who is based in New York, is sending viral shivers around the world and throughout the Twitter-sphere with a terrifying story involving his childhood in Charleston.
Hendrix, who is the author of acclaimed horror novels including "Horrorstor" and "My Best Friend's Exorcism," posted a thread of Tweets on October 29 that detailed a chilling story he says took place in his childhood home. Hendrix was raised in the Old Village of Mt. Pleasant.
"Everyone’s telling scary stories for Halloween so I’ll talk about something that happened to me when I was a kid because hey, trauma never gets old," he began.
The thread continues to describe a nail-biting episode he experienced at the age of nine, when he discovered an unidentified man in his house, whose presence became increasingly unnerving.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the thread has received more than 32,000 likes and 11,000 retweets, and has been picked by new sources around the world.
Later, Hendrix admitted that the story was fabricated, a Halloween prank so to speak. Though Hendrix's eerie tale may not qualify as a Charleston ghost, it may well still haunt your dreams.