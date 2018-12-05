A spokesperson for Hootie & the Blowfish has confirmed that the celebrated South Carolina band will not be playing its annual Homegrown Concert at Charleston's Volvo Car Stadium in 2019 due to a newly announced reunion and tour that was made public Monday on the "Today" show.
With concert dates lined up in 44 cities from May through September, the band members will be on the road for their first tour in more than a decade.
The group typically would perform on Daniel Island in August, but its "Group Therapy Tour" has superseded the annual concert that has become a much-anticipated tradition among locals. The Homegrown Concert at the Lowcountry venue typically sells out online within minutes each year.
Tour stops do not include Charleston, but the band will play its first performance in Columbia in nearly 20 years. Hootie & the Blowfish got its start in Columbia where bandmates attended the University of South Carolina. The group will release new music in tandem with the tour.
In lieu of the Homegrown Concert, the Charleston County School District will present a Homegrown Round Up on Aug. 10 with the same mission in mind: providing Lowcountry children with school supplies.
The band's charity, Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, will still provide financial support to a cause band members have championed for years. The foundation has donated more than $2.9 million to over 200 organizations since 2000.
The band has played a variety of charity events throughout the last decade, performing old hits such as "Only Wanna Be With You," "Hold My Hand" and "Let Her Cry."
The tour and upcoming album of new songs come 25 years after the release of Hootie & the Blowfish's debut record "Cracked Rear View," the 19th best-selling album of all time in the U.S., which went platinum 16 times.