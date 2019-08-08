Since Hootie & the Blowfish kicked off its "Group Therapy" reunion tour in May, there hasn't been a trace of any new tracks, just old favorites.

That hasn't seemed to be a problem for the hordes of fans who have turned out with the hopes to sing along live to "Only Wanna Be With You," Hold My Hand" and the band's other nostalgic hits that have stood the test of time.

Yet a Wednesday Tweet left excitement building:

“We haven’t said this in 14 years… New music. Tomorrow.”

We haven’t said this in 14 years… New music. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nLiBI1ZgmV — Hootie & The Blowfish (@HootieTweets) August 7, 2019

And now, it's here — well kind of. As of Thursday morning, fans have an option to pre-order the band's upcoming CD, that now has a name: "Imperfect Circle."

"I think it's cool that 'Imperfect Circle' kinda has the same ring to it as 'Cracked Rear View,'" said Hootie's Mark Bryan in a video released with the album announcement. " ... It's like you looking back and you realize nobody's journey is perfect but, you know, here we are. We're all still here, and I mean, people can relate to that."

Darius Rucker added, "It just seems like 'Imperfect Circle' was perfect."

Fans can snag "Imperfect Circle" along with official Hootie merch from the website.

There are three package options available: a T-shirt and CD for $35; a T-shirt, vinyl and digital bundle for $45; and a limited-edition collector's package with a CD, vinyl, T-shirt and signed poster for $250. Every order comes with a digital download of the first single from the disc, "Rollin'," which is slated to come out Sept. 6.

We have some news for you! Our new album, Imperfect Circle, will be available everywhere November 1! Preorder an exclusive package at https://t.co/UTCCn0Bgav today and hear our new song, Rollin', now. pic.twitter.com/ZqvHYU0ujN — Hootie & The Blowfish (@HootieTweets) August 8, 2019

A date has also now been set for the much-anticipated album release. "Imperfect Circle" will be Hootie's first studio album since 2005's "Looking for Lucky," and it's out Nov. 1.

"We worked hard, spent a year writing and producing and recording this thing, so we've put a lot of time and effort into it," said Hootie's Jim Sonefield in an interview with Forbes. "I'm absolutely thrilled at where we landed."

Hootie & the Blowfish have three Columbia dates coming up on Sept. 11, 12 and 13. For more information or to buy tickets for upcoming tour dates, visit hootie.com.