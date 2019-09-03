Hootie & the Blowfish has partnered with Central Carolina Community Foundation for an initiative that's being called "HootieGives."
The South Carolina band, which has been on tour for the summer, will wrap things up in the U.S. with a three-night homecoming finale in Columbia before heading to Europe. Each concert night in Columbia will have a special theme and beneficiary charities.
Wednesday, Sept. 11 will benefit military personnel and first responders via the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina. Thursday, Sept. 12 will be a school supply drive to aid Richland County Public Education Partners and SC Ed. Friday, Sept. 13 will be a food drive supporting the Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Fans attending Thursday night will be encouraged to bring school supplies to "fill the bus" at the front entry doors. Then, on Friday, non-perishable food items will be collected. Monetary donations will be accepted at all arena entry points on all three nights.
Those interested can also donate online at hootiegives.org, by texting SCHEROES, SCSCHOOLS or HARVEST or by mailing a check to Central Carolina Community Foundation, 2142 Boyce Street, Suite 402, Columbia, S.C. 29201.
The members of Hootie & the Blowfish are known for giving back through their charity foundation. The band typically hosts an annual Charleston "Homegrown concert" in tandem with a school supply drive.
This time around, they'll be matching all monetary donations made through Friday, Sept. 20 up to $20,000 per beneficiary.