In this Nov. 16, 2018 photo, Dean Felber, from left, Darius Rucker, Jim Sonefeld, and Mark Bryan, of Hootie & the Blowfish, pose for a portrait at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The band is returning with a tour and album 25 years after “Cracked Rear View” launched the South Carolina-based rock band. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Invision/AP)