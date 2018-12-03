One of South Carolina’s biggest music success stories is getting the band back together.
Hootie & the Blowfish will reunite for a new album and a tour across the U.S. next year.
The announcement was made on NBC’s "TODAY" show. The tour will include new music but details were limited.
Lead singer Darius Rucker said that rock band Barenaked Ladies will join Hootie & the Blowfish.
Rucker reuniting with his former band for a "one-night only" show this past summer.
Rucker, a University of South Carolina graduate turned country music superstar, has performed solo for many years now, but gets together with Mark Bryan, Jim Sonefeld and Dean Felber for occasional shows, such as the annual HomeGrown concerts and other charity events.
Kick your Monday off with us on the @TODAYshow tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/n0vy4yhx24— HootieAndTheBlowfish (@HootieTweets) December 3, 2018