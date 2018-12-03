One of South Carolina’s biggest music success stories is getting the band back together.
Hootie & the Blowfish, the popular '90s rock band known for hit songs like "Only Wanna Be With You," "Let Her Cry" and "Hold My Hand," will reunite for a new album and tour the U.S. next year.
The announcement was made on NBC’s "Today" show Monday morning. The group never officially broke up but has been on hiatus for a decade.
Leading up to the big spiel, the band members were joined by NBC anchor and S.C. native Craig Melvin as they romped around Columbia landmarks like The Horseshoe on the University of South Carolina campus and longstanding bar Group Therapy in Five Points.
The tour is actually named after that very bar, an iconic local landmark and undeniable nod to the band's Columbia roots.
During the "Group Therapy Tour," Hootie & the Blowfish will be playing brand-new music from an upcoming studio album and will be joined by another popular '90s rock band, The Barenaked Ladies.
There will be stops at 44 cities across the country. The journey starts May 30 in Virginia Beach and will wrap up Sept. 13 in Columbia. There are no Charleston date announcements so far. The pre-sale started early for subscribers to their email list, and tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday on LiveNation.
This announcement comes almost 25 years after debut disc "Cracked Rear View" was released. It is the 19th best-selling album of all time in the U.S. and went platinum 16 times.
Rucker, a USC graduate turned country music superstar, has performed solo for many years now, but gets together with Mark Bryan, Jim Sonefeld and Dean Felber for occasional shows, such as the annual HomeGrown concerts and other charity events.
He reunited with his former band for a "one-night only" show this past summer.
Kick your Monday off with us on the @TODAYshow tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/n0vy4yhx24— HootieAndTheBlowfish (@HootieTweets) December 3, 2018
For more information on the new tour and ticket sales, go to hootie.com.