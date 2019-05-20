Hootie & the Blowfish Portrait Session (copy)

Dean Felber (from left) Darius Rucker, Jim Sonefeld and Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish are returning with a tour and album 25 years after “Cracked Rear View” launched the South Carolina-based rock band. They're playing "The Voice" finale Tuesday. Sean Rayford/Invision/AP

 Sean Rayford

Hootie & the Blowfish will join Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, BTS, The Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Khalid and One Republic as guest performers in Tuesday's finale episode of NBC's "The Voice." 

The 16th season of the popular singing competition has featured a few of those artists before as guest coaches, but Hootie & the Blowfish will be making their debut on "The Voice" as they prepare for an upcoming new record. 

South Carolina's most famous band announced a reunion album and tour that will take place later this year, exciting fans who have been around for over two decades since "Cracked Rear View" launched their music career in 1994. 

The tour will include three South Carolina concerts in Columbia at the Colonial Life Arena. The first show sold out before tickets were even available to the general public. Verified Ticketmaster resale tickets are still available for each performance on Sept. 11, 12 and 13, starting at $38. They're available at hootie.com

Darius Rucker just performed an invitation-only concert at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms last week to celebrate his 53rd birthday.

"The Voice" finale episode, which will determine a winner from Maelyn Jarmon, Dexter Roberts, Andrew Sevener and Gyth Rigdon, airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.