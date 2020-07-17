Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation awards grant to Charleston charity

The Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation has announced grants worth a total of $90,000 will be awarded to three charities, including one in Charleston.

The charities selected to receive funds are projects focusing on mental health awareness, children with disabilities and their families and arts education in schools.

Pattison’s Academy: Therapeutic Summer Camp on Wappoo Road is the local grant recipient. The Hayden Hurst Foundation and Lee County School District will also receive funds.

The Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation was created by the members of the popular South Carolina-based band — Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Jim "Soni" Sonefeld and Dean Felber — to help charities in need, specifically ones addressing public education issues in the state.

The foundation has granted more than $3.1 million since its inception 20 years ago.